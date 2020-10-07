Rahul Gandhi quotes Nobel laureate Joseph Stiglitz to target PM Modi over 'politics of division'

Quoting Nobel laureate Joseph Stiglitz, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on October 7 targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government over "politics of division" and said his life's purpose was to "bring people of all faiths together in this land".



I agree.

My life’s purpose is to bring people of all faiths together in this land. pic.twitter.com/DwjWe4mAsA — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 7, 2020

The Congress leader shared a news report on Twitter, in which Stiglitz advised the Modi government to "get rid of the politics of the division", and wrote: "I agree. My life's purpose is to bring people of all faiths together in this land."

On October 5, Stiglitz had said Prime Minister Modi had tried to divide the country, and that was going to undermine the Indian society and economy.

"I will start by trying to create an inclusive society. Politics of division is an antithesis of what needs to be done. Modi has tried to divide your country, Moslems against Hindus, and that is going to undermine your society and economy no matter what else happens. This fundamental division will weaken India forever," Prof Stiglitz said in a webinar hosted by the FICCI.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi shared a video of his October 6 media briefing, in which he targeted PM Modi on the range of issues: from farm bills to the standoff with China at the LAC, and asked him to break his silence and start facing the questions.