Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu dies in road accident

Deep Sidhu (Image: Facebook/@imdeepsidhu)

Popular Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu passed away on February 15 following a road accident, reported News 18.

The accident took place at around 8: 30 pm near the Singhu border and apparently he died on the way to the hospital. The report states that Sidhu’s body has also been sent to the Sonepat Civil Hospital for autopsy.

Earlier, the Punjabi actor was accused in the Red Fort violence case. He was also arrested on February 9, 2021, in connection to the Republic Day violence case regarding which an FIR was filed against him in January 2021. Later, he was granted bail on April 16.

Born in 1984 in Punjab's Muktsar district, Sidhu studied law and started practice for some time till he won the Kingfisher Model Hunt award and eventually ended up as an actor in Punjabi movies. His first movie Ramta Jogi was released in 2015. But he gained prominence in 2018 when the movie Jora Das Nimbria, with Sidhu in the lead role of a gangster, hit theaters. A sequel was released in March 2020 when Coronavirus-induced lockdown was imposed across the country.

Sidhu, 37, was among many activists and artists who joined the farmers’ protest at Shambhu border between Punjab and Haryana since September 25. In November, a video in which he was heard trying to convince Haryana police at Sonepat about the importance of farmers’ protest and why they should be allowed to march to Delhi, was shared extensively.

The video, of him, speaking in English, was shared by filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri who mocked the actor for speaking in English and dubbing him as a "poor landless farmer".