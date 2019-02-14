Pulwama terror attack LIVE: As death toll rises to 42, PM Modi assures 'sacrifice won't go in vain'

Live now
Feb 14, 2019 09:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
J&K Governor urges security forces to increase surveillance
At least 30 CRPF jawans killed in IED blast, JeM claims responsibility
JUST IN | Mobile internet services have been snapped in the whole of South Kashmir and speed slowed to 2G in Srinagar district.
JUST IN | "The attack was carried out by Pakistan backed Jaish-e-Mohammed. A strong reply will be given and I assure the people of the country this. The country pays tribute to the brave jawans who were martyred," Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said.
JUST IN | Cabinet Committee on Security to meet at 9:15 AM tomorrow, sources have told news agency ANI.
JUST IN | An National Investigation Agency (NIA) team with suitable forensic equipment is scheduled to reach the blast site tomorrow. The 12-member team will be led by an IG rank officer. They will assist the J&K police in carrying out the investigation.
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik told CNN News18, "This is not a banana republic. We will respond to Pakistan in a strict manner."
Reiterating that the country will retaliate on the order of the Prime Minister and the Defence Minister, Malik said, "We will hunt them down".
JUST IN: An NIA team with suitable forensic component is leaving on Friday morning for Kashmir to assist the Jammu & Kashmir police in forensic evaluation of the spot.
Hansraj Ahir, MoS Home: The IED blast that took place in Pulwama has martyred many of our CRPF jawans. The martyrdom of the jawans is unfortunate and we take it as a challenge. Befitting reply will be given.
Jignesh Mevani: While the officials do their job to help the victims, I extend my solidarity to CRPF soldiers and their families. We should unite to condemn this cowardly act.
JUST IN: Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, who reached Thimpu, Bhutan earlier today for the annual Secretary-level talks, has decided to cut short the visit and rush back
K Vijay Kumar, Advisor to J&K Govt to ANI: The NIA would be involved in the investigation.
Congress General Secretary for UP East Priyanka Gandhi cancelled her scheduled press conference. She said, "In the wake of the unfortunate Pulwama attack, I don't think it is appropriate to talk politics right now."
JUST IN: Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks to National Security Advisor Ajit Doval over Pulwama terror attack
JUST IN: Home Minister Rajnath Singh meets Special DIB, talks to IB Director and NSA Ajit Doval
PM Narendra Modi: Spoke to Home Minister Rajnath Singh Ji and other top officials regarding the situation in the wake of the attack in Pulwama.
J&K Governor urges security forces to increase surveillance
J&K Raj Bhavan PRO issued a statement saying, "Governor Satyapal Malik observed forces responsible for the insurgency in J&K are desperate and frustrated and just want to prove their presence. Visibly, it seems to be guided from across the border as Jaish-e-Mohammad has claimed responsibility."
"The Governor has urged all the Security Forces Commanders to enhance surveillance on every front and directed the District and Divisional Civil and Police Administration to immediately review the security management of all important installations and establishments," the statement read.
Home Minister Rajnath Singh is in talks with RR Bhatnagar, DG CRPF, to take stock of the situation. The Home Minister, who was scheduled to address a rally in Patna on February 15 has canceled the event and will visit Srinagar, according to reports.
Union Minister Arun Jaitley said that the attack is a "cowardice & condemnable act" and stated that "terrorists will be given unforgettable lesson for their heinous act."
Zulfiqar Hassan, IG CRPF(Operations), told mediapersons that the J&K police has taken up the investigation. "The injured have been shifted to hospital. Post-blast analysis is being done on the spot," he added.
Media reports suggest JeM spokesperson Muhammad Hassan, in a text message to Kashmiri News agency GNS, has claimed that a local fidayeen terrorist Aadil Ahmed executed the attack.