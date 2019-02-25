App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2019 09:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra may address rally in Gujarat; CWC meet on February 28

The 'Sankalp Rally', to be held at Adalaj, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, is being perceived by Congress leaders as a major morale booster to the party in the state where it has been out of power for almost three decades.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Days after her foray in active politics as Congress general secretary in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra may address a poll rally in Gujarat on February 28, a party leader said Monday.

February 28 is also when a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) will be held here. The last CWC meet in Gujarat was held 58 years ago, the leader said.

Priyanka's brother and party president Rahul Gandhi and mother Sonia Gandhi will be present at the rally in BJP stronghold and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state.

The "Sankalp Rally", to be held at Adalaj, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, is being perceived by Congress leaders as a major morale booster to the party in the state where it has been out of power for almost three decades.

related news

The February 28 meeting of the CWC, the highest decision-making body of the Congress, will be followed by the rally the same day.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh will also attend the rally, Gujarat Congress president Amit Chavda told reporters here.

"I am glad that Rahul Gandhi accepted our proposal to hold the CWC meet here to mark the 150thbirth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi," he said. The last CWC in Gujarat was held in 1961, he added.

Senior Congress leaders will attend a prayer meet at the Gandhi Ashram here before attending the CWC meeting, to be held at Sardar Patel memorial building Thursday morning.

"They will pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and the 40 CRPF personnel who were killed in the Pulwama terror attack.

This will be Rahul Gandhi's second Gujarat visit this month. On February 14, he had addressed a rally at Dharampur in Valsad district.

In the 1961 CWC meeting held in Bhavnagar, the party had passed a resolution to strengthen the Panchayati Raj system and to take up balanced development through the third Five-Year Plan. The resolution also talked about strengthening unity in the country, Chavda said.
First Published on Feb 25, 2019 09:50 pm

tags #Congress #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #Gujarat #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.