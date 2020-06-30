PM Narendra Modi's address to the nation: Here are the key takeaways

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on June 30, announced extension of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) for another five months, which he said would cost the government Rs 90,000 crore.

In his first televised address to the nation in nearly 50 days amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, PM Modi also said the process of implementing ‘One Nation, One Ration Card’ scheme was on.

Here are the key highlights from PM Modi’s address to the nation:

Increased carelessness among people: The prime minister said there were increased instances of carelessness when it came to preventive measures against COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. He said that carelessness while taking precautions is a cause of concern.

“No one is above the lockdown rules,” PM Modi said.

Need to be cautious: The prime minister said that more focus is needed on containment zones and people should be urged to follow rules. “We need to ensure full precaution especially in containment zones,” PM Modi said.

He urged governments, local administrations and citizens to show caution again and asserted that no one is above the lockdown rules.

India better placed than other countries: “In comparison to other countries across the world, India is still in a very stable situation, in the battle against COVID-19. Timely decisions and measures have played a great role,” PM Modi said.

PMGKY extension: PM Modi also announced extension of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) for another five months. He said this would cost the government Rs 90,000 crore.

The prime minister added that the process of implementing ‘One Nation, One Ration Card’ scheme was on.