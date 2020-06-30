PM Narendra Modi speech: PM announces extension of PM Garib Kalyan Yojana till November-end

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, in his address to the nation at 4 pm, announced that the government is extending PM Garib Kalyan Yojana till November-end.

With this extension, 80 crore people will get free grains for the next five months. Under the scheme, every household will be provided with 5 kg of rice or wheat every month until November. Additionally, the government will also provide 1 kg chana dal to every household.

According to the PM, the extension of PM Garib Kalyan Yojana will cost Rs 90,000 crore to the Centre. And if you add the expenses of the last three months to it, then the cost to Centre rises to Rs 1.5 lakh crore," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

He further announced that the government is planning to implement One Nation One Ration Card. "We are planning to bring 'One Nation, One Ration Card'. The biggest benefit of this will be to those poor colleagues who leave their village and go elsewhere for employment or other needs," Modi announced.

Prime Minister also thanked 'honest' tax-payers saying, "You have faithfully filled taxes, fulfilled your obligation, so today poor people of the country are able to cope with such a big crisis. I would like to greet every farmer, every taxpayer of the country very heartily, along with every poor person. I bow to them."

This is PM Modi's first televised address to the nation in nearly 50 days, and the sixth since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic.