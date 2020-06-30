PM Narendra Modi address to nation LIVE: 80 crore people to be given free food grain till November end

PM Narendra Modi's address to the nation LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address the nation at 4.00 pm today. It is unclear as to what the address would be about. This comes at a time when confirmed cases of COVID-19 in India have reached 5.6 lakh. The death toll in India from the novel coronavirus pandemic stands at 16,893. The Centre has been pushing for reopening of economic activities under its ‘Unlock’ plan. The next phase of reopening, termed ‘Unlock 2.0’, will begin tomorrow. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has already issued guidelines for the same.

The address also comes amid escalating tensions between India and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh. On June 15-16, 20 Indian soldiers, including an officer, were killed in a violent face-off with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley. The Chinese sides also faced casualties. PM Modi had earlier said that India wants peace, but is capable of giving a befitting reply if provoked.