PM Narendra Modi address to nation LIVE: 80 crore people to be given free food grain till November end
LIVE updates of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation
PM Narendra Modi's address to the nation LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address the nation at 4.00 pm today. It is unclear as to what the address would be about. This comes at a time when confirmed cases of COVID-19 in India have reached 5.6 lakh. The death toll in India from the novel coronavirus pandemic stands at 16,893. The Centre has been pushing for reopening of economic activities under its ‘Unlock’ plan. The next phase of reopening, termed ‘Unlock 2.0’, will begin tomorrow. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has already issued guidelines for the same.The address also comes amid escalating tensions between India and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh. On June 15-16, 20 Indian soldiers, including an officer, were killed in a violent face-off with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley. The Chinese sides also faced casualties. PM Modi had earlier said that India wants peace, but is capable of giving a befitting reply if provoked. Catch the LIVE updates here:
Narendra Modi address to nation LIVE | BJP Chief JP Nadda: I thank PM Modi for extending the Garib Kalyan Yojana till Deepavali-Chhath. I welcome this move which will benefit 80 crore poor.
PM Modi announced extension of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) for another five months, which he said would cost the government Rs 90,000 crore.
In his first televised address to the nation in nearly 50 days amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, PM Modi also said the process of implementing ‘One Nation, One Ration Card’ scheme was on.
He said that India is better placed than other countries, as far as limiting the corovirus infection is concerned.
Narendra Modi address to nation LIVE | After PM Modi extended the Garib Kalyan Yojana till November-end, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she will be extending free ration for poor till June 2021. (ANI)
Narendra Modi address to nation LIVE | Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh: The Prime Minister is fighting the coronavirus outbreak with all his might. During this time, PM Modi has made special provisions to ensure that no poor should sleep on an empty stomach. With the help of Garib Kalyan Yojana, more than 80 crore poor have been benefited.
Narendra Modi address to nation LIVE | V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services: Though extension of PM Garib Kalyan Yojana till November end is the highlight of the PM's address, the PM has sent the message to taxpayers to perform their role. He has steered clear on touching upon the sensitive India- China issue, but has deftly emphasised atmanirbharatha by repeating 'going vocal for local'."
Narendra Modi address to nation LIVE | Sangeeta Reddy, FICCI: Extension of PM Kalyan Yojna was a necessary step. With opening up of shops, transport people had begun to be more careless. Having the PM highlight the issue of wearing masks was important.
Narendra Modi address to nation LIVE: The Prime Minister has ended his address to the nation.
Narendra Modi address to nation LIVE: We will continue our fight against coronavirus crisis – we will follow guidelines and ensure precaution to contribute to the reopening of the economy. We will work towards becoming Atmanirbhar or self-reliant, we will be vocal for local. We will maintain do-gaz-zoori and will not be negligent. With this, I take your leave.