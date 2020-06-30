PM Narendra Modi speech | Increased carelessness during Unlock 1.0 a cause of concern, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on June 30, said there were increased instances of carelessness during Unlock 1.0 when it came to preventive measures against COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

In a televised address to the nation, PM Modi said carelessness about taking precautions is a cause of concern.

“Ever since Unlock 1.0 started in the country, negligence in personal and social behaviour has been increasing. Earlier, we were more cautious about the use of masks, 'do gaj doori' and washing hands several times a day for 20 seconds,” PM Modi said.

The prime minister said that more focus is needed on containment zones and people should be urged to follow rules. “We need to ensure full precaution especially in containment zones,” PM Modi said.

He urged governments, local administrations and citizens to show caution again and asserted that no one is above the lockdown rules.

“In comparison to other countries across the world, India is still in a very stable situation, in the battle against COVID-19. Timely decisions and measures have played a great role,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi also announced extension of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana for another five months, which he said would cost the government Rs 90,000 crore. The prime minister added that the process of implementing ‘One Nation, One Ration Card’ scheme was on.