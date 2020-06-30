Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: PM Modi to address nation at 4 pm; Delhi's COVID-19 tally crosses 85,000

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the ninety-eighth day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. India has so far recorded 5,48,318 lakh cases, which includes 16,475 deaths. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat have reported the highest number of cases. However, the recovery rate is rising and now stands at 58.6 percent. The government released guidelines for 'Unlock 2.0' yesterday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation at 4.00 pm today.

Globally, there have been over 1.2 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 5 lakh people have died so far.