Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: PM Modi to address nation at 4 pm; Delhi's COVID-19 tally crosses 85,000

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the ninety-eighth day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. India has so far recorded 5,48,318 lakh cases, which includes 16,475 deaths. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat have reported the highest number of cases. However, the recovery rate is rising and now stands at 58.6 percent. The government released guidelines for 'Unlock 2.0' yesterday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation at 4.00 pm today.Globally, there have been over 1.2 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 5 lakh people have died so far. Catch the LIVE updates here:
Gilead prices COVID-19 drug remdesivir at $2,340 per patient in developed nations
Gilead Sciences yesterday priced its COVID-19 antiviral remdesivir at $2,340 per patient for wealthier nations and agreed to send nearly all of its supply of the drug to the United States over the next three months.
Remdesivir is expected to be in high demand as one of the only treatments so far shown to alter the course of COVID-19.
Bharat Biotech's coronavirus vaccine gets DCGI nod to conduct human trials
The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) yesterday granted permission to Bharat Biotech to initiate Phase I and II human clinical trials of its novel coronavirus vaccine.
The permission to conduct human trials was granted after the company submitted results generated from pre-clinical studies, demonstrating safety and immune response.
Highest one-day spike of 624 COVID-19 cases in West Bengal
West Bengal recorded the highest single-day spike of 624 fresh COVID-19 cases yesterday, taking the state's tally to 17,907, while 14 more people succumbed to the disease raising the death toll to 653, a health bulletin said.
The number of active cases is now 5,535, according to the bulletin. Since June 28, 526 patients were discharged from different hospitals in the state after they recovered from the disease. (Input from PTI)
Unlock 2.0: What's in store?
The operations of domestic flights and passenger trains will be further expanded in a calibrated manner, the Centre said yesterday.
Night curfew timings have also been relaxed from 10.00 pm to 5.00 am.
But, schools, colleges and coaching institutions will continue to remain closed till July 31.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation at 4.00 pm today.
To help reopening of economic activities further, the Union Home Ministry last night released guidelines for the next phase of the lockdown termed 'Unlock 2.0'.

The new guidelines will come into effect tomorrow (July 1).
The new guidelines will come into effect tomorrow (July 1).
Delhi's COVID-19 tally crosses 85,000 with 2,084 new cases; death toll now 2,680
Delhi recorded 2,084 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, taking the infection tally in the city to over 85,000, while the death toll from the disease rose to 2,680, the authorities said.
The number of containment zones in the city also jumped to 435 yesterday, according to a Delhi Health Department bulletin.
The number of active cases stands at 26,246 while 56,235 patients have migrated/recovered or have been discharged. As many as 16,329 patients are in home isolation. (Input from PTI)
Total confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections in India stands at 5,48,318. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.
While 3,21,723 patients have recovered, 16,475 have died. Total reported active cases in the country stand at 2,10,120. Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat are the worst-affected.
While restrictions have been eased significantly in China, where the novel coronavirus outbreak as first reported in late 2019, new hotspots are now emerging across the world.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Chile, Peru, Mexico, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia are rising rapidly.
Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 1.2 crore, according to the Johns Hopkins University CSSE. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 5 lakh.
With over 25.6 lakh reported cases till date, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by Brazil, Russia, India and the United Kingdom.