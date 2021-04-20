MARKET NEWS

PM Narendra Modi to meet COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers at 6 pm today: Here's what to expect

PM Narendra Modi's virtual meeting with COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers comes a day after the Centre announced that all Indians above 18 years of age will be eligible to get the jab from May 1.

Moneycontrol News
April 20, 2021 / 11:20 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image: Twitter/@@BJP4India)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet vaccine manufacturers virtually at 6 pm on April 20, amid the second wave of COVID-19 cases in the country.

Representatives of top domestic and foreign drugmakers, including the companies whose vaccines have already been approved in India, will attend the virtual meeting, PTI reported.

The Department of Biotechnology (DBT) will make a presentation and also coordinate with all the participants, sources told the news agency.

The meeting comes a day after the Centre announced that all Indians above 18 years of age will be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine from May 1.

On April 19, PM Modi held a series of discussions with top doctors and representatives of the pharmaceutical industry. He also had meetings with government officials and other stakeholders regarding the COVID-19 situation and vaccination drive.

India reported 2,59,170 new COVID-19 infections and 1,761 deaths in a single day, according to the Union health ministry's latest update.


So far Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Covishield (the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine) are the two jabs available in India.


Sputnik V, the vaccine developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, has also been given Emergency use Authorisation, and is expected to be available in India soon.

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic

TAGS: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #India #Narendra Modi #vaccine
first published: Apr 20, 2021 10:56 am

