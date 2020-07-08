App
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2020 07:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PM Modi's address at India Global Week 2020 in UK: Here is all you need to know

Indian-origin Hollywood actor Kunal Nayyar, Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru, journalist Barkha Dutt and Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar will also speak at the event

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to make a major worldwide address at the India Global Week 2020 in the United Kingdom on July 9 at 01:30 pm. His speech is likely to focus on India's trade and foreign investment prospects.

"Will be addressing India Global Week, organised by India Inc. at 1:30 pm tomorrow. This forum brings together global thought leaders and captains of industry, who'll discuss aspects relating to opportunities in India as well as the global economic revival post-COVID," PM Modi said.

Here is all you need to know:

# PM Modi will connect remotely to the event, which is being touted as one of the biggest international events on India's globalisation.

# He is likely to lay out numerous investment and manufacturing opportunities that India has on offer as the world emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic.

# The annual event is an initiative by India Inc. Group, a UK-based media house. The theme of this year's event is '#BeTheRevival: India and a Better New World.'

# Here is what India Inc. Group Chairman and CEO Manoj Ladwa has to say on the event: "As the world battles to emerge out of the shadows of COVID-19, India with its immense talent pool, its technological prowess, and growing appetite for leadership has a central role to play in global affairs. I am sure the Indian Prime Minister's message to the world will resonate with the theme of India Global Week.”
# The summit will be held for three days – starting July 9 – on a virtual platform in view of the coronavirus pandemic and the consequent lockdown.


# The India Inc. Group said the wide range of around 75 sessions during India Global Week 2020 between July 9 and 11 will cover subject areas such as geopolitics, business, emerging technologies, banking and finance, pharma, defence and security, and arts and culture.


# Some of the prominent speakers from India will include: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar; Railways and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal; Civil Aviation and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri; IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad; and Skill Development Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey.


# From the UK, Prince Charles will be making a special address at the event and the British government is lining up high-profile speakers, including Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Home Secretary Priti Patel, Health Secretary Matt Hancock and International Trade Secretary Liz Truss.


# Gaitri Kumar will also be addressing the event later this week, among her inaugural engagements as the new Indian High Commissioner to the UK.


# Besides a focus of the India-UK bilateral ties and much-anticipated enhanced special relationship in a post-Brexit world, there are a series of country-specific sessions scheduled to cover India's ties with countries such as the US, Australia, Singapore and Japan.

# The line-up will also include in-conversation segments, including between Indian-origin Hollywood actor Kunal Nayyar and Isha Foundation Founder Sadhguru, and journalist Barkha Dutt and Art of Living Foundation Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

# The organisers expect an estimated 250 senior business and strategic expert speakers to attract a worldwide audience of over 5,000 people over the course of the summit.

First Published on Jul 8, 2020 06:57 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #PM Modi

