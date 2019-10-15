App
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2019 12:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PM Modi pays tributes to A P J Abdul Kalam on his 88th birth anniversary

"He saw the dream of a capable India of the 21th century and gave his special contribution for the purpose," the prime minister tweeted.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to A P J Abdul Kalam on his 88th birth anniversary, saying the former president's life will always remain an inspiration for the countrymen. He said Kalam's life will be a source of inspiration for fellow Indians.

"He saw the dream of a capable India of the 21th century and gave his special contribution for the purpose," the prime minister tweeted.

"India salutes Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Ji on his jayanti," he said.

Kalam was born on this day in 1931 in Rameshwaram.

First Published on Oct 15, 2019 12:40 pm

tags #APJ Abdul Kalam #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi

