PM Modi pays tributes to A P J Abdul Kalam on his 88th birth anniversary

"He saw the dream of a capable India of the 21th century and gave his special contribution for the purpose," the prime minister tweeted.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to A P J Abdul Kalam on his 88th birth anniversary, saying the former president's life will always remain an inspiration for the countrymen. He said Kalam's life will be a source of inspiration for fellow Indians."He saw the dream of a capable India of the 21th century and gave his special contribution for the purpose," the prime minister tweeted.
डॉ. एपीजे अब्दुल कलाम जी को उनकी जयंती पर विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि। उन्होंने 21वीं सदी के सक्षम और समर्थ भारत का सपना देखा और इस दिशा में अपना विशिष्ट योगदान दिया। उनका आदर्श जीवन देशवासियों को सदैव प्रेरित करता रहेगा।India salutes Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Ji on his Jayanti. pic.twitter.com/PPgPrkqQRG
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 15, 2019
"India salutes Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Ji on his jayanti," he said.
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .