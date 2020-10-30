172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|pm-modi-inaugurates-aarogya-van-near-statue-of-unity-6040581.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2020 04:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi inaugurates 'Aarogya Van' near Statue of Unity

'Aarogya Van' (health forest) is spread over an area of about 17 acres, displaying a wide range of medicinal plants which play an important role in the well-being of human beings, said a release by the authorities.

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated 'Aarogya Van', a garden housing medicinal plants and herbs, near the Statue of Unity in Kevadiya village of Gujarat's Narmada district.



'Aarogya Van' is one of the 17 projects being inaugurated by the PM on Friday and Saturday near the Statue of Unity, a towering monument dedicated to Sardar Patel which has emerged as a popular tourist attraction in Gujarat.

The health forest also emphasises on the importance of yoga, ayurveda and meditation in people's lives.

Five lakh plants of 380 selected species have been grown in the sprawling garden, the release said.

The 'Aarogya Van' comprises a lotus pond, alba garden, aroma garden, yoga and meditation garden, indoor plant section, digital information centre, souvenir shop and a cafeteria serving ayurveda foods, among other things, it said.

PM Modi also visited the digital information centre and the indoor plant garden created inside the 'Aarogya Van'.

The Prime Minister moved around in the 'Aarogya Van' on a golf cart and also interacted with guides posted there for the benefit of tourists.
First Published on Oct 30, 2020 04:23 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #Statue of Unity

