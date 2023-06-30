PM Modi engaged in lively conversation with us: Student who interacted with him in Delhi Metro

PM Narendra Modi interacts with passengers in Delhi Metro on his way to attend the centenary celebrations of the University of Delhi, in New Delhi (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a very "lively conversation" with students while travelling in a metro train to attend a centenary function of Delhi University on Friday and he talked about the role of the youth in nation-building, a student who interacted with him said.

Shivam Gupta, 19, who is pursuing his B.Com. degree from a college of the university, said that sitting next to the prime minister and talking to him was "quite a magnificent experience".

"I feel lucky that some of us got a chance to interact with the country's prime minister up, close and personal. It felt very extraordinary. And, also got an opportunity to have a conversation with him while travelling on way to our university," Gupta told PTI.

Prime Minister Modi travelled on the metro to attend the valedictory ceremony of Delhi University's centenary celebrations. He boarded the train at Lok Kalyan Marg metro station and deboarded at Vishwavidyalaya metro station on the Yellow Line.

Officials shared pictures of Modi travelling in a metro train, sitting with commuters and interacting with them.

He attended the closing ceremony of the Delhi University's centenary celebrations as the chief guest.

"While travelling inside the metro train, we got an opportunity to interact with him. Initially, I thought, I would be a bit intimidated, but his aura was quite inviting," Gupta said.

There was a heavy security deployment at the metro stations and inside the coach.

Some students sat while others stood next to Modi to interact with him.

"During the conversation, he (PM) spoke about the importance and role of the youth in nation-building. One of the students asked him as to what is the reason that prominence of India is growing, and the PM replied that 'it is the youth who have made the prominence of India grow'. He also urged students to stay healthy while learning," he added.

Gupta, who is studying at Motilal Nehru College, said he assured the prime minister that he would stay in India and work for the country after finishing education.

A resident of Roshanara Bagh in north Delhi, the DU student said his Metro ride with the prime minister will be "bookmarked in my memories".

Delhi Metro officials said Modi also travelled back in the metro.