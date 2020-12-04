PM Modi At iit2020 Global Summit: Hope IIT Alumni Will Give Back Aggressively To India And Atmanirbhar Bharat

PM Narendra Modi (File image: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 4 said the collective force of the pan-IIT movement can help India build Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India), and urged the pan-IIT movement to set a higher benchmark to giving back to India.

"The collective force of the pan-IIT movement can help us build Atmanirbhar Bharat or self-reliant India. In 2022, India marks 75 years since Independence. I urge pan-IIT movement to set a higher benchmark to giving back to India," he said.

While speaking at the IIT2020 Global Summit, the prime minister said India is witnessing a sea-change in the way the country works and new job opportunities are opening up.

"Earlier when the IITs produced aerospace engineers, the domestic employment market was not strong for them. Now new space technology startups are coming up every other day in India, providing new opportunities. I am sure that some of you will boldly go where none have gone before. We are committed to reform, perform, and transform," he said.

He said if one were to calculate the cumulative value of IIT alumni contribution to economic value, it will compare to the gross domestic product (GDP) of a nation of reasonable size.

PM Modi said in recent times, there is a culture of hackathons that is developing across Indian campuses (like IITs) that aim to resolve emerging problems through innovative ideas by youngsters.

"We want to give an international platform to our students and also help them take lessons from the best practices globally. From our side we have ensured that 'Brand IIT' only becomes stronger," he added.

Talking about the areas of innovation where IIT alumni could contribute, the prime minister said the government has brought path-breaking reforms in the labour codes on one hand while ensuring that corporate tax rates remain low.

"We have also cleared the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme in 10 key sectors that will enhance exports and boost domestic manufacturing. Each of these sector is related to technology and there are opportunities to be explored in these fields by your network," he added.

Prime Minister Modi also threw light on how the post Coronavirus (COVID-19) world will require innovative solutions which professionals like IIT alumni could provide.









The theme of this year's summit, organised by the PanIIT USA, is 'The Future is Now'. Earlier, the Prime Minister's Office said the meet will focus on issues like global economy, technology, innovation, health, habitat conservation, and universal education.











"Our actions today will shape our planets tomorrow. The post-COVID-19 order will be about re-learning, re-thinking, re-innovating, and re-inventing. India and the world needs viable solutions to adjust to the 'new normal'. Today a large number of IIT alumni are in global leadership positions and have the skills to bring about change. The responsibility is heavy, but I know your shoulders are capable," said PM Modi.The PanIIT USA is a 20-year-old organisation. It has been organising the conference since 2003 and had invited speakers from different sectors, including industry, academia and government. The PanIIT USA is run by an all-volunteer team of IIT alumni, the PMO said.