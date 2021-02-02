MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Petrol price Rs 93 in Ram's India, Rs 53 in Sita's Nepal, Rs 51 in Ravan's Lanka: Subramanian Swamy

Netizens, while reacting to Subramanian Swamy's post, questioned the use of religion while criticising the government. They also accused the former Union minister of spreading factually inaccurate information.

Moneycontrol News
February 02, 2021 / 08:15 PM IST
Subramanian Swamy

Subramanian Swamy


Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy took a jibe at his own party-led government over the hike in fuel prices. In a tweet on February 2, Swamy compared the petrol prices in India with neighbouring Nepal and Sri Lanka.

"Petrol Rs 93 in Ram's India, Rs 53 in Sita's Nepal, Rs 51 in Ravan's Lanka," read the text of image which he tweeted. Netizens, while reacting to his post, questioned the use of religion while criticising the government.

A number of Twitter users also accused Swamy of spreading factually inaccurate information.

Notably, the petrol price in Nepal on January 25 was recorded as 110 NPR per litre. In Indian currency, it translates to Rs 68.89.

In Sri Lanka, the petrol rate as of January 25 was reported as 161 LKR, which translates to Rs 60.62.

Close

Related stories

The petrol rate in India was recorded as Rs 92.86 per litre in Mumbai, the country's financial hub, on February 2. The rate in capital Delhi was Rs 86.30.

The fuel prices in India have been increasing since December, based on a global improvement in the crude oil rates. The country allows the oil corporations to ascertain the prices, based on the international factors.

The opposition parties have demanded that the Narendra Modi-led government reduce the duties levied on petroleum products to provide relief to consumers.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Union Budget 21-22, on February 1, proposed a new agriculture cess of Rs 2.5 per litre on petrol and Rs 4 on diesel. The prices, however, would not be increased due to the cess because of a reduction in other duties, she clarified.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Current Affairs #diesel prices #fuel prices #India #Nepal #petrol prices #Sri Lanka #Subramanian Swamy
first published: Feb 2, 2021 08:15 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India showing declining trend of COVID-19 cases in the last 4 months, says govt; 1500 Oxford trial volunteers were not informed about wrong dosage

Coronavirus Essential | India showing declining trend of COVID-19 cases in the last 4 months, says govt; 1500 Oxford trial volunteers were not informed about wrong dosage

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.