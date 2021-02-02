Petrol price Rs 93 in Ram's India, Rs 53 in Sita's Nepal, Rs 51 in Ravan's Lanka: Subramanian Swamy

Subramanian Swamy

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy took a jibe at his own party-led government over the hike in fuel prices. In a tweet on February 2, Swamy compared the petrol prices in India with neighbouring Nepal and Sri Lanka.

"Petrol Rs 93 in Ram's India, Rs 53 in Sita's Nepal, Rs 51 in Ravan's Lanka," read the text of image which he tweeted. Netizens, while reacting to his post, questioned the use of religion while criticising the government.

A number of Twitter users also accused Swamy of spreading factually inaccurate information.

Notably, the petrol price in Nepal on January 25 was recorded as 110 NPR per litre. In Indian currency, it translates to Rs 68.89.

In Sri Lanka, the petrol rate as of January 25 was reported as 161 LKR, which translates to Rs 60.62.

The petrol rate in India was recorded as Rs 92.86 per litre in Mumbai, the country's financial hub, on February 2. The rate in capital Delhi was Rs 86.30.

The fuel prices in India have been increasing since December, based on a global improvement in the crude oil rates. The country allows the oil corporations to ascertain the prices, based on the international factors.

The opposition parties have demanded that the Narendra Modi-led government reduce the duties levied on petroleum products to provide relief to consumers.