Petrol price dips Rs 2, diesel Rs 1.46 in 14 days — check latest price

The revised diesel price in Delhi was Rs 67.85 per litre, Mumbai Rs 72.24 per litre, Kolkata Rs 70.40 per litre and Chennai Rs 71.62 per litre.
Price cut in petrol touched Rs 2 mark and diesel dipped by Rs 1.46 on Tuesday, following the drop of Rs 15 paise and Rs 10 paise, respectively, on the 14th day of consecutive declining in fuel prices, in Delhi.
Fuel prices vary from state to state depending on local sales tax or VAT. The price dip in petrol from Monday was same in Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai as it was in the national capital, as per the updated price notification issued by Indian Oil Corporation.
The revised petrol price in Delhi was Rs 76.43 per litre, Mumbai Rs 84.26 per litre, Kolkata Rs 79.10 per litre and Chennai Rs 79.33 per litre.
In case of diesel, IOCL posted a drop of 10 paise from Monday. This drop was applicable on diesel prices in Delhi and Kolkata, while it was 11 paise – one paisa higher – in Mumbai and Chennai.
The revised diesel price in Delhi was Rs 67.85 per litre, Mumbai Rs 72.24 per litre, Kolkata Rs 70.40 per litre and Chennai Rs 71.62 per litre.
Among all state capitals, price of petrol continued to be the highest in Mumbai on the day, while it remained lowest in Port Blair. The fuel cost Rs 65.89 per litre in the capital of Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
In case of diesel, Hyderabad was on top at a price of Rs 73.75 per litre and Port Blair was on the bottom by selling the fuel at Rs 63.60 per litre, on the day.Check today's petrol and diesel prices
|City
|Petrol Price today (Rs/litre)
|Delhi
|76.43
|Mumbai
|84.26
|Kolkata
|79.10
|Chennai
|79.33
|Agartala
|72.22
|Aizwal
|72.34
|Ambala
|76.54
|Bangalore
|77.67
|Bhopal
|82.02
|Bhubhaneswar
|75.25
|Chandigarh
|73.51
|Dehradun
|77.76
|Gandhinagar
|75.74
|Gangtok
|79.50
|Guwahati
|78.57
|Hyderabad
|80.96
|Imphal
|74.52
|Itanagar
|72.33
|Jaipur
|79.17
|Jammu
|78.16
|Jalandhar
|81.64
|Kohima
|74.91
|Lucknow
|77.25
|Panjim
|70.43
|Patna
|81.91
|Pondicherry
|75.23
|Port Blair
|65.89
|Raipur
|76.84
|Ranchi
|76.41
|Shillong
|75.83
|Shimla
|76.60
|Srinagar
|80.85
|Trivandrum
|79.53
|Silvasa
|74.35
|Daman
|74.28
|City
|Diesel Price today (Rs/litre)
|Delhi
|67.85
|Mumbai
|72.24
|Kolkata
|70.40
|Chennai
|71.62
|Agartala
|65.99
|Aizwal
|65.18
|Ambala
|68.36
|Bangalore
|69.02
|Bhopal
|71.41
|Bhubhaneswar
|72.73
|Chandigarh
|65.89
|Dehradun
|68.18
|Gandhinagar
|72.92
|Gangtok
|69.60
|Guwahati
|70.82
|Hyderabad
|73.75
|Imphal
|65.92
|Itanagar
|65.14
|Jaipur
|72.26
|Jammu
|69.02
|Jalandhar
|67.77
|Kohima
|66.22
|Lucknow
|68.00
|Panjim
|69.05
|Patna
|72.53
|Pondicherry
|70.09
|Port Blair
|63.60
|Raipur
|73.25
|Ranchi
|71.64
|Shillong
|67.67
|Shimla
|67.49
|Srinagar
|71.24
|Trivandrum
|72.63
|Silvasa
|68.67
|Daman
|68.60