Petrol price dips Rs 2, diesel Rs 1.46 in 14 days — check latest price

Price cut in petrol touched Rs 2 mark and diesel dipped by Rs 1.46 on Tuesday, following the drop of Rs 15 paise and Rs 10 paise, respectively, on the 14th day of consecutive declining in fuel prices, in Delhi.

Fuel prices vary from state to state depending on local sales tax or VAT. The price dip in petrol from Monday was same in Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai as it was in the national capital, as per the updated price notification issued by Indian Oil Corporation.

The revised petrol price in Delhi was Rs 76.43 per litre, Mumbai Rs 84.26 per litre, Kolkata Rs 79.10 per litre and Chennai Rs 79.33 per litre.

In case of diesel, IOCL posted a drop of 10 paise from Monday. This drop was applicable on diesel prices in Delhi and Kolkata, while it was 11 paise – one paisa higher – in Mumbai and Chennai.

The revised diesel price in Delhi was Rs 67.85 per litre, Mumbai Rs 72.24 per litre, Kolkata Rs 70.40 per litre and Chennai Rs 71.62 per litre.

Among all state capitals, price of petrol continued to be the highest in Mumbai on the day, while it remained lowest in Port Blair. The fuel cost Rs 65.89 per litre in the capital of Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

In case of diesel, Hyderabad was on top at a price of Rs 73.75 per litre and Port Blair was on the bottom by selling the fuel at Rs 63.60 per litre, on the day.

City Petrol Price today (Rs/litre) Delhi 76.43 Mumbai 84.26 Kolkata 79.10 Chennai 79.33 Agartala 72.22 Aizwal 72.34 Ambala 76.54 Bangalore 77.67 Bhopal 82.02 Bhubhaneswar 75.25 Chandigarh 73.51 Dehradun 77.76 Gandhinagar 75.74 Gangtok 79.50 Guwahati 78.57 Hyderabad 80.96 Imphal 74.52 Itanagar 72.33 Jaipur 79.17 Jammu 78.16 Jalandhar 81.64 Kohima 74.91 Lucknow 77.25 Panjim 70.43 Patna 81.91 Pondicherry 75.23 Port Blair 65.89 Raipur 76.84 Ranchi 76.41 Shillong 75.83 Shimla 76.60 Srinagar 80.85 Trivandrum 79.53 Silvasa 74.35 Daman 74.28

City Diesel Price today (Rs/litre) Delhi 67.85 Mumbai 72.24 Kolkata 70.40 Chennai 71.62 Agartala 65.99 Aizwal 65.18 Ambala 68.36 Bangalore 69.02 Bhopal 71.41 Bhubhaneswar 72.73 Chandigarh 65.89 Dehradun 68.18 Gandhinagar 72.92 Gangtok 69.60 Guwahati 70.82 Hyderabad 73.75 Imphal 65.92 Itanagar 65.14 Jaipur 72.26 Jammu 69.02 Jalandhar 67.77 Kohima 66.22 Lucknow 68.00 Panjim 69.05 Patna 72.53 Pondicherry 70.09 Port Blair 63.60 Raipur 73.25 Ranchi 71.64 Shillong 67.67 Shimla 67.49 Srinagar 71.24 Trivandrum 72.63 Silvasa 68.67 Daman 68.60

Check today's petrol and diesel prices