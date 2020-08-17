Pandit Jasraj's demise: PM, president and other dignitaries pay last respects to music maestro

Pandit Jasraj, one of the most prominent Indian classical vocalists, has died in New Jersey, US, on August 17. He was 90.



The unfortunate demise of Pandit Jasraj Ji leaves a deep void in the Indian cultural sphere. Not only were his renditions outstanding, he also made a mark as an exceptional mentor to several other vocalists. Condolences to his family and admirers worldwide. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/6bIgIoTOYB

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 17, 2020

President Ram Nath Kovind also offered his condolences. "Music legend and unparalleled classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj’s passing makes me sad. Spanning a distinguished career of over 8 decades, Pandit Jasraj, a Padma Vibhushan recipient, enthralled people with soulful renditions. Condolence to his family, friends & music connoisseurs," he tweeted.



Music legend and unparalleled classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj's passing makes me sad. Spanning a distinguished career of over 8 decades, Pandit Jasraj, a Padma Vibhushan recipient, enthralled people with soulful renditions. Condolence to his family, friends & music connoisseurs.





My heartfelt condolences at the passing away of legendary Indian classical vocalist Padma Vibhushan #PanditJasraj Ji. His demise is a huge loss to the world of Indian classical music. My thoughts & prayers are with his family, admirers & students. May his soul rest in peace.

— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) August 17, 2020

Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj ji has left us.. his voice & music has inspired & left a deep impact on the history of Indian classical music. Om Shanti #RIPPanditJasraj — salim merchant (@salim_merchant) August 17, 2020





Just heard of the passing of the Legendary #PanditJasraj Ji. My condolence to music itself, and to every musician on the planet. A truly monumental loss.

My heart goes out to my friends Jatin & Lalit Pandit, Shweta & Shraddha Pandit & of course @DurgaJasraj ji, and the family. — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) August 17, 2020

Unfortunate demise of celebrated Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj is deeply saddening.



Remembered as the pioneer who added elements of thumri to khayal, giving it more flexibility & making it more audience-friendly, his death leaves a void which will be hard to fill. pic.twitter.com/W8iMTVSEci — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) August 17, 2020

Devastated after hearing the news that Sangeet marthand pandit Jasraj has moved on to the next dimension . A big void in the world of Indian Classical music . His music will live on in this planet — Shankar Mahadevan (@Shankar_Live) August 17, 2020

“Where words fail, music speaks.” There can be no words to capture the loss of this Titan. We can only hear his music, today and always, as the surest way of keeping him alive... https://t.co/ZF61qthLsI — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 17, 2020

A huge pillar of Hindustani sangeet has fallen today . My heart felt condolence to Pandit Jasraj ‘s family . I can see him standing on the stage with his arms raised as if he is blessig all of us and in his soft and silken voice for the last time he is saying JAI HO !! — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) August 17, 2020

One of India's greatest music legends, Pandit Jasraj died following a cardiac arrest at his home in New Jersey, his daughter Durga Jasraj told PTI. He was also awarded Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan besides many other honours.