Last Updated : Aug 17, 2020 08:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pandit Jasraj's demise: PM, president and other dignitaries pay last respects to music maestro

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to pay tribute to the music maestro and said his demise left a deep void in the Indian cultural sphere.

Pandit Jasraj (Image: PTI)
Pandit Jasraj (Image: PTI)

Pandit Jasraj, one of the most prominent Indian classical vocalists, has died in New Jersey, US, on August 17. He was 90.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to pay his tribute to the music maestro and said, "The unfortunate demise of Pandit Jasraj Ji leaves a deep void in the Indian cultural sphere. Not only were his renditions outstanding, he also made a mark as an exceptional mentor to several other vocalists. Condolences to his family and admirers worldwide. Om Shanti."

President Ram Nath Kovind also offered his condolences. "Music legend and unparalleled classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj’s passing makes me sad. Spanning a distinguished career of over 8 decades, Pandit Jasraj, a Padma Vibhushan recipient, enthralled people with soulful renditions. Condolence to his family, friends & music connoisseurs," he tweeted.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also paid last respects and tweeted, "My heartfelt condolences at the passing away of legendary Indian classical vocalist Padma Vibhushan #PanditJasraj Ji. His demise is a huge loss to the world of Indian classical music. My thoughts & prayers are with his family, admirers & students. May his soul rest in peace."

Singer Salim Merchant wrote, "Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj ji has left us.. his voice & music has inspired & left a deep impact on the history of Indian classical music. Om Shanti."

Singer and composer Vishal Dadlani wrote, "Just heard of the passing of the Legendary #PanditJasraj Ji. My condolence to music itself, and to every musician on the planet. A truly monumental loss.

Civil Aviation Minister of India, Hardeep Singh Puri also wrote, "Unfortunate demise of celebrated Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj is deeply saddening."

Reacting to his death singer and composer Shankar Mahadevan also wrote, "A big void in the world of Indian Classical music."

Mahindra Group chairman, Anand Mahindra also tweeted saying, “Where words fail, music speaks.” There can be no words to capture the loss of this Titan.

Lyricist-writer Javed Akhtar who shares an equation with the legend, was deeply saddened to lose him. Taking to Twitter he wrote, "A huge pillar of Hindustani sangeet has fallen today . My heart felt condolence to Pandit Jasraj ‘s family."

One of India's greatest music legends, Pandit Jasraj died following a cardiac arrest at his home in New Jersey, his daughter Durga Jasraj told PTI. He was also awarded Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan besides many other honours.
First Published on Aug 17, 2020 08:02 pm

