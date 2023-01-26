English
    Padma Awards 2023 | What Padma Vibhushan Architect B.V. Doshi did for India

    Architect BV Doshi, who passed away on January 24 at the age of 95, continues to win laurels and has been posthumously awarded the Padma Vibhushan today.

    Maria Louis
    January 26, 2023 / 12:31 PM IST
    Architect B.V. Doshi (26 August 1927 - 24 January 2023) received the Padma Vibhushan title posthumously. (Image source: Twitter)

    Balkrishna Vithaldas Doshi was one of the most celebrated architects of India, and not without reason. After he passed away earlier this week, tributes have been pouring in from his peers, students, architects, artists and a host of others who are aware of his work and persona. When the honours list for 2023 was announced on the eve of Republic Day this year, it was only fitting that Padma Vibhushan (India's second-highest civilian award) was added to the string of honours bestowed on the legendary architect who passed away on January 24. He had received the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award, in 2020; and the Padma Shri in 1976.

    Doshi was the only Indian architect to have worked with two pioneers of modern architecture - Le Corbusier and Louis Kahn. Among his projects are the Institute of Indology, CEPT University and Kanoria Centre for Arts in Ahmedabad, the Indian Institute of Management in Bangalore, and Aranya Low-Cost Housing in Indore.

    Also read: Tribute | Pritzker Prize winning architect Balkrishna Doshi in Ahmedabad

    In 2018, he received the Pritzker Architecture Prize, considered one of the most prestigious prizes in the field of architecture, becoming the first Indian architect to receive the honour.