Padma Awards 2022: Former UP CM Kalyan Singh conferred Padma Vibhushan posthumously

Former UP CM Kalyan Singh conferred Padma Vibhushan (Image: ANI)

Ahead of Republic Day celebrations, the Home Ministry on January 25 announced the list of recipients of the Padma awards - one of the highest civilian awards of the country. Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh will be conferred with Padma Vibhushan, the country's second-highest civilian award, posthumously.

A total of 128 people have been honoured this year with the Awards that are conferred in three categories - Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri. These awards are conferred by the President at ceremonial functions held at his official residence, the Rashtrapati Bhawan, around March or April each year.

Four people have been chosen to be awarded the Padma Vibhushan, out of which three will be receiving it posthumously. Along with the former CM, General Bipin Rawat, India's first Chief of Defence Staff who died last month in a horrific chopper crash has also been awarded this honour.

Radheyshyam Khemka from the field of literature and education has been conferred the award posthumously and the final recipient of the Padma Vibhushsan is Prabha Atre from Maharashtra in the field of art.

Another Chief Minister who is the recipient of the Padma Awards is former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee. Bhattacharjee has been conferred with the Padma Bhushan. Covaxin maker Bharat Biotech's Chairman Krishna Ella and his co-founder wife Suchitra Ella have also been awarded the Padma Bhushan.



Govt announces Padma Awards 2022

CDS Gen Bipin Rawat to get Padma Vibhushan (posthumous), Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad to be conferred with Padma Bhushan pic.twitter.com/Qafo6yiDy5 — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2022

Here is the full list of recipients of the Padma Awards 2022: