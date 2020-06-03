App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

Pact for merger of Embassy Group's realty units with IBREL may be signed before July 15

In June 2019, the promoters of IBREL sold 14 percent stake through open market transactions to Embassy Group for Rs 950 crore, as part of their strategy to focus on financial services and exit from realty business.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (IBREL) on Wednesday said the agreement for proposed merger of Embassy Group's certain realty projects with itself is expected to be signed before July 15.

In January, Mumbai-based IBREL announced its proposal of the merger of certain ongoing, completed and planned residential and commercial projects of Bengaluru-based Embassy Property Developments Pvt Ltd with Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd.

"Lockdown restrictions imposed due to global spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) had impacted the progress of the merger process.

Close

"With the lockdown relaxations from June 3, 2020, best effort endeavours are now being made by Embassy and IBREL to execute transaction documents on or before July 15, 2020," IBREL said in a regulatory filing.

related news

A scheme of amalgamation for the proposed merger will accordingly be placed before the board of directors of the company for its approval, it added.

In June 2019, the promoters of IBREL sold 14 percent stake through open market transactions to Embassy Group for Rs 950 crore, as part of their strategy to focus on financial services and exit from realty business.

With this deal, Bengaluru-based developer Embassy Group sought to enter into Mumbai and Delhi-NCR markets, the two biggest property markets in the country.

Indiabulls Group plans to merge over dozen remaining assets of IBREL with a new entity that will be led by Embassy Group, sources had said in January.

Before this merger proposal with the Embassy group, the IBREL sold many commercial assets to global investment firm Blackstone.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Facebook-BCG report suggests these measures for businesses to unlock the changing consumer behaviour in the current pandemic. Read More!

First Published on Jun 3, 2020 11:05 pm

tags #Business #Embassy Group #India #Indiabulls Real Estate #Real Estate

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Brazil to start testing Oxford University and AstraZeneca's experimental vaccine against COVID-19 this month

Brazil to start testing Oxford University and AstraZeneca's experimental vaccine against COVID-19 this month

Not prudent to go for forced waiver of interest, risking financial viability of banks: RBI to SC

Not prudent to go for forced waiver of interest, risking financial viability of banks: RBI to SC

Coronavirus pandemic | 1,276 new COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, 49 more die; count rises to 43,262: BMC

Coronavirus pandemic | 1,276 new COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, 49 more die; count rises to 43,262: BMC

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.