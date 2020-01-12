One more illegal high rise demolished in Kochi

One more illegal lakeside apartment complex here was demolished on Sunday using controlled implosion method, complying with a Supreme Court order.



#WATCH Maradu flats demolition: Jain Coral Cove complex demolished through a controlled implosion.2 out of the 4 illegal apartment towers were demolished yesterday, today is the final round of the operation. #Kochi #Kerala pic.twitter.com/mebmdIm1Oa

— ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2020

The 55-meter high Jain Coral Cove, built in violation of Coastal Regulation Zone norms in Maradu Municipality, was brought down at around 11.03 am with the area in a 200 metre radius kept out of bound for people and all kinds of traffic.

With this, three of the four luxury complexes ordered to be demolished by the apex court for CRZ violations have been razed down. Another building of the same height will be demolished at 2.00 pm, marking the completion of implementation of the court order passed last year.