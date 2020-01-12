App
Last Updated : Jan 12, 2020 12:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

One more illegal high rise demolished in Kochi

The 55-meter high Jain Coral Cove, built in violation of Coastal Regulation Zone norms in Maradu Municipality, was brought down at around 11.03 am with the area in a 200 metre radius kept out of bound for people and all kinds of traffic

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
One more illegal lakeside apartment complex here was demolished on Sunday using controlled implosion method, complying with a Supreme Court order.

The 55-meter high Jain Coral Cove, built in violation of Coastal Regulation Zone norms in Maradu Municipality, was brought down at around 11.03 am with the area in a 200 metre radius kept out of bound for people and all kinds of traffic.

With this, three of the four luxury complexes ordered to be demolished by the apex court for CRZ violations have been razed down. Another building of the same height will be demolished at 2.00 pm, marking the completion of implementation of the court order passed last year.

On Saturday, two complexes -- H2O Holy Faith and the twin towers of Alfa Serene -- abutting the backwaters were destroyed in the similar implosion method in which explosives filled in the structures blasted in a controlled manner. Mumbai-based Edifices Engineering carried out the explosion with the assistance of experts from South Africa-based Jet Demolition.

First Published on Jan 12, 2020 11:15 am

tags #Kochi

