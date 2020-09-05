One District One Product: What it means and how it could boost export potential for states

Union Minister Piyush Goyal during a briefing on September 5 said the Ministry of Commerce and Industry is working with states on a One District One Product programme, which was first started by the Uttar Pradesh government.

"We will soon be unveiling a programme where every district in the country will be focussing its energies on the outreach of their own products of excellence," Goyal said.

What is One Product One District initiative all about?

This scheme, according to reports, will help in tapping the rural potential of the country, with the government identifying one product per district. According to officials in UP, the programme, which was started in that state two years ago, has greatly improved the state's export potential, by up to 30 percent, according to a report by The Indian Express.

"In order to realize the true economic potential of rural India and align it with that of the clarion call of the Prime Minister to make ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry is in process of putting in place an institutional mechanism to propagate One District One Product as a movement in the country with the help of all the state governments and Union Territories," Goyal wrote to Uttar Pradesh Minister for Industries, Satish Mahana in August.

"The objective is to identify one product per district based on the potential and strength of a district and national priorities, develop a cluster for that product in the district which is capable of producing a world-class product with quality, scalability and a brand and also provide market linkages," the letter added.

According to Goyal, the Union government wants to drive the movement on a mission mode, with specific targets to be achieved by 2022, when India would be celebrating its 75th year of Independence.