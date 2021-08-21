Onam Sadya items list: What they are and what they mean

Onam, also referred to as Thiru-Onam or Thiruvonam, falls in the first month of the Malayalam calendar, Chingam and is one of the most popular festivals celebrated in Kerala.

A unique festival which transcends caste and religion, and brings together the entire populace marked by activities such as Puli kali (a folk art where people dance wearing tiger masks and paint their bodies), Vallam Kali (boat race), pookkalam (floral arrangement on the ground) topped by a sadya (feast) on a banana leaf accompanied by no less than 26 dishes.

Malayalis around the world celebrate the 10-day harvest festival of Kerala and the return of the legendary King Mahabali, by organising a grand feast, also known as Onam Sadhya.

The Sadya (also spelled as Sadhya) is a special traditional meal that is prepared on the auspicious festival of Onam and is served on a banana leaf. It reflects the spirit of the season and is traditionally made with seasonal vegetables such as yam, cucumber, ash gourd and so on. The traditional food is meant to be relished with hands.

Yam chips or Chenna Mezhkkupuratti: It is a yam dish where the vegetable is cut into thin slices, boiled spices, and later stir fried in coconut oil.

Pachadi: Another yogurt-based dish for the feast, which is made vegetable, coconut, ginger and curry leaves.

Olan: A classic dish, made with white ash gourd, black-eyed peas, coconut milk and coconut oil with ginger.

Thoran: This is a staple Malayali dish made with vegetables that are available in the kitchen. Vegetables stir fried with grated coconut.

Avial: It is a famous and traditional mixed vegetable dish from Kerala cuisine, however, it is also served in areas of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. It’s a thick stew of veggies, curd, and coconut paste, with coconut oil and curry leave added for flavour.

Inji Thayir: This dish is made with yoghurt, black sesame seeds, spices and ginger. In most Malayali households, this is the first thing that is prepared in the days leading to the 10th day of Onam.

Lime and Mango pickle: Two types of pickles served at Onam Sadhya

Paal Ada Pradhaman: This is a type of payasam made with pasta.

Pazha Pradhaman: It is made with rice ada, thin coconut slices, jaggery and cashew nuts. However, the most common ‘payasam’ is the ‘semiya payasam’ which is made of semolina, milk, and ghee.

Boiled Lentil or Parippu: It is yellow moong dal and is eaten with rice.

Indian Goulash or Sambhar: An essential dish for the feast is the Sambhar which is a lentil-based vegetable dal curry cooked with tamarind water.

Rice: It’s the main item of the feast, without which the sadhya cannot start. Usually the 'Kerala Matta' parboiled rice preferred in Kerala.

Poppadom: Onam Sadhya is not complete without pappads made from rice flour.

Puli Inji: It is tamarind and ginger chutney.

Banana Chips: Banana chips are also in the Onam Sadya.

Salt: Salt is also a part of the Sadya menu.

Sharkara Varatti: It is prepared with raw banana and Jaggery mixed with other herbs and spices.

Erissery: This dish includes pumpkin, red beans, in a grated coconut gravy.

The importance of the feast to Kerala's Onam celebration culture is captured in the famous Malayalam proverb "Kaanam Vittum Onam Unnanam" which means "One must have the Onam lunch even by selling one's property if need be. "The Travancore-style Onasadya is renowned to be the most disciplined and tradition-bound.

The Kurichians tribe of Parambikkulam celebrate Onam as a festival for eating new grains. Just before Onam, they go for a community hunt and the games bagged during the hunt are distributed among participants and consumed in family feasts. The feasts are held on Uthradam and Thiruvonam. Their feast also include fish and meat.