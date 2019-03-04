Not tortured, but was mentally harassed in Pak custody, says Abhinandan Varthaman: Reports

Indian Air Force (IAF)’s Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman has revealed that while Pakistani authorities did not physically torture him when he was in their custody, they subjected him to considerable "mental harassment," according to reports.

The IAF pilot was captured by Pakistani military on February 27 shortly after his MiG-21 Bison fighter jet was shot down during a dogfight with Pakistan’s F-16 jets amid escalating tensions between the two countries.

According to Pakistani officials, the IAF Wing Commander was assaulted by local residents after he parachuted there after ejecting from his MiG-21 Bison jet which was shot down.

Pakistan has also claimed that Varthaman was treated in accordance with the Geneva Convention during his nearly 60-hour long custody.

Early footage from Pakistan showed Varthaman blindfolded and handcuffed by Pakistani military in an injured condition. A video released subsequently showed him drinking tea and saying that he was being treated will.

According to reports, Varthaman was forced to record a video statement just before he was released. In the short video recording, the Wing Commander is seen saying that the Pakistani Army saved him from the mob. The recording of the video is said to have delayed his handover by three hours.

For the last three days, he has been undergoing medical treatment at a military hospital.

Varthaman told senior IAF commanders and doctors treating him that he wants to start flying at the earliest, the officials told PTI.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after Indian fighters bombed terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp near Balakot, deep inside Pakistan early February 26.

Pakistan retaliated by attempting to target Indian military installations on February 27. However, the IAF thwarted their plans.

The Indian strike on the JeM camp came 12 days after the terror outfit claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy in Kashmir, killing 40 soldiers.

(With inputs from PTI)