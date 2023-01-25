English
    No need for fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine given current evidence: Dr Gangakhedkar

    Dr Gangakhedkar has appealed to follow two things including taking a precautionary dose and taking all the precautions for those who are in a vulnerable group.

    PTI
    January 25, 2023 / 06:49 AM IST
    (Representative image: Reuters)

    Dr Raman Gangakhedkar, former head of epidemiology and communicable diseases at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), on Tuesday, discounted the need to take the fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine given the current evidence regarding the coronavirus and variants.

    "Looking at the current evidence (of variants of the virus), it is not that big that there is any need for the fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. There are many reasons for that. Currently, whatever vaccines are there, the virus makes the escape mutants over them which causes infections," Dr. Gangakhedkar said on the sidelines of a function.

    He said if a person has taken a third dose of the anti-COVID-19 vaccine that means his T-cell immune response has been trained thrice.

    "The core virus (of COVID) has not been changed so much that a new vaccine would be needed so try and have trust in our T-cell immune response," he added.