Nitin Gadkari says new rules to make car horns sound like musical instruments such as tabla and flute soon

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (File image: Reuters)

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari is working on new rules to make vehicle horn sounds more soothing, according to a Lokmat report.

Gadkari said the ministry is working on new rules and vehicle manufacturers may be directed to use the 'right type of horn' that may include the sound of Indian musical instruments.

"I live on the 11th floor in Nagpur. I do pranayama for 1 hour every morning. But the horn disturbs the morning silence. After this trouble, the thought came to my mind that the horns of the vehicles should be in the right manner. We have started thinking that the sound of car horns should be Indian instruments and we are working on it. The sound of instruments like tabla, percussion, violin, bugle, flute should be heard from the horn," Gadkari said, as quoted by Lokmat.

A law in this regard will be enforced soon, he said.

"Some of these rules will apply to automakers. Therefore, while the vehicle is being manufactured, it will have the right type of horn," said Gadkari, as per the report.

Meanwhile, Gadkari on September 2 said the Rs 100 lakh crore-Gatishakti scheme will provide a framework for the National Infrastructure Pipeline programme and make Indian products more competitive by cutting down logistic costs and improving supply chains.

Addressing the American Chamber of Commerce's (AMCHAM) 29th AGM, Gadkari also sought investments in the road sector from insurance and pension funds of the US.

"Our government is soon going to launch the national master plan of (the) Prime Minister -- Gatishakti scheme of more than Rs 100 lakh crore for holistic and integrated infrastructure development in India," he said.

The Gatishakti scheme was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Independence Day speech on August 15. The initiative is set to be launched this month.