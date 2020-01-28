App
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2020 07:53 AM IST | Source: PTI

Nirbhaya case: Dummy execution of four convicts performed in Tihar Jail

The procedure was carried out in the afternoon and will be repeated over the next few days, officials said

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image

A dummy execution of the four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case was performed at Tihar Jail on January 27, prison officials said.

This was the third instance of the jail authorities performing the dummy execution in order to test the equipment which will be used to hang the convicts, they said.

The procedure was carried out in the afternoon and will be repeated over the next few days, the officials said, adding that the ropes were procured from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh.

The dummies were created using sacks filled with wheat and sand as per the weight of the convicts, a senior jail official said.

Fresh death warrants were issued by a Delhi court on January 17 for the hanging of Vinay Sharma (26), Akshay Kumar Singh (31), Mukesh Kumar Singh (32) and Pawan (26) on February 1 at 6.00 am after the previously-scheduled hanging on January 22 was postponed due to pending petitions.

"We are testing the quality and strength of the material before the execution. The hangman will also come after three days. The convicts have three to four days to decide on having a last meeting with their family members," a senior jail official said.

Earlier in the day, the wife, mother and nephew of Akshay Kumar Singh met him in the prison, sources said.

However, he can still have a last meeting with his family before being executed, they said.

First Published on Jan 28, 2020 07:37 am

