App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 04, 2019 07:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nirav Modi scam: Govt seeks more time to file progress report

A two-member bench of VP Singh and Ravikumar Duraisamy, allowing more time, fixed the matter for further hearing to April 25.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The corporate affairs ministry Thursday sought more time from the NCLT to file the progress report on the ongoing investigations into Gitanjali Gems along with Nirav Modi companies involving the Rs 14,000 crore PNB scam case by central law enforcement agencies.

The ministry asked for more time from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to submit the progress report on the investigations by the Enforcement Directorate and Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) into largest financial fraud in the country to date.

A two-member bench of VP Singh and Ravikumar Duraisamy, allowing more time, fixed the matter for further hearing to April 25.

Both Gitanjali Gems' Mehul Choksi and his nephew diamantaire Nirav Modi are absconding and are facing extradition now. They are being probed under various criminal laws after the fraud came to light in February 2018.

related news

The ministry had earlier sought the tribunal's intervention to attach the properties owned by Modi, his wife Ami, brother Nishal and uncle Choksi, across the world. Modi and Choksi and their families own or control as many as around 114 companies.

Sanjay Shorey, joint legal director at the ministry, had earlier argued that there were many more blacksheep than it appeared and SFIO would investigate the matter for which he wanted to attach all the properties owned by these four people along with their company assets.

He had further said, government was seeking an ex- parte relief in extraordinary circumstances as most assets owned by Modi and Choksi are in liquid form and the investigation cannot be taken forward without attaching and freezing them to prevent alienating as well as creating any third-party interest on them.

Sebi is also looking into the matter and the ministry is also seeking the help of the Central Board of Direct Taxes to ascertain the assets of the prime accused and other related parties.
First Published on Apr 4, 2019 07:40 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Gitanjali Gems #India #Nirav Modi #PNB scam

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

'Just Begun...': For Bhaiyyaji Joshi, Babri Masjid Demolition Was a 'M ...

Two Army Men Killed, 5 Injured in Fire at Mhow Army Range in MP

Bangladeshi National Arrested For Smuggling And Selling Drugs in Kolka ...

Did not Authorise Any Action to Seize Tamil Book on Rafale Deal, Says ...

Smriti Vs Rahul: The Big Battle Of 2019

Nirav Modi, Choksi, Mallya Fled After Realising New, Alert Chowkidaar ...

Ugadi Gift or Poll Effect? Andhra Farmers & Women Benefit as Schemes G ...

'Pati-Patni Ki Sarkar' Did Nothing For 15 Years: Nitish Kumar Attacks ...

Congress Demands Kalyan Singh's Sacking as Governor After EC Points to ...

Advani breaks silence, says BJP never regarded those who disagree with ...

India's domestic air passenger traffic records double-digit growth in ...

JPMorgan's Dimon says bad mortgage rules hindering growth of US econom ...

RBI Policy: 'Blue sky' expectations meet some clouds

Congress just stirred the hornet’s nest with its manifesto

Brent oil resumes climb to $70 on tightening global supply

Rate-sensitive stocks trade mixed post policy announcement; banks flat ...

Nifty Bank rallies 10% since February monetary policy, analysts see fu ...

RBI Monetary policy: Central Bank cuts GDP forecast to 7.2% from 7.4%

Lok Sabha Election 2019: In a first for Odisha, former IAS and IPS off ...

In Kerala's Malappuram, underage girls brainwashed into marriage with ...

Shazam movie review: DC finally realises borrowing the Marvel formula ...

RBI cuts repo by another 25 bps: Central bank’s rate cut spree and t ...

Malaysia Open 2019: PV Sindhu's capitulation against unseeded Sung Ji- ...

Christchurch terror attacks: Accused Brenton Tarrant to face 50 murder ...

Kaveri delta: Shrinking area and decreasing farm productivity hit sout ...

How the British transformed, subjugated the Punjab through canals — ...

Huawei P30 Pro first impressions: Ready to retake the smartphone photo ...

IPL 2019 Live Score, DC v SRH match at Kotla: Regular wickets derail D ...

Chhappak: Picture of Deepika Padukone on the sets goes viral

Shah Rukh Khan felicitated with honorary PhD by The University of Law, ...

PM Narendra Modi biopic's release date rescheduled, confirms producer ...

IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians issue Barinder Sran an Emoji Punishment kit f ...

Exclusive: News of Salman Khan acting in a horror film titled Aadamkho ...

Sridevi starrer Mom to release in China on Mother’s Day now

Heath Ledger and the cinematic legacy to worship on his birthday

PM Narendra Modi biopic postponed, Twitter takes a dig at unfulfilled ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.