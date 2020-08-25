NEET 2020 admit cards likely to be released by NTA this week

NEET 2020 admit cards are likely to be released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) this week. NTA issued a clarification noting that the JEE Mains 2020 and the medical undergraduate entrance examination, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 will be conducted as per schedule.

The NTA said the admit cards or hall tickets for the JEE Main 2020 exam has already been released while the same for NEET 2020 would be out soon. Usually, admit cards are released at least 15 days before the examination date.

While JEE Main 2020 is to be held online from September 1 to 6, NEET 2020 for admission to undergraduate medical courses is slated to be held offline on September 13 across 161 exam centres in India. NTA is the testing body for these examinations.

A total of 15,97,433 candidates have registered for the NEET (UG) 2020 examination. NTA said the admit cards will be released shortly and that 99.87 percent candidates will be allotted their preferred city.

However, even as the authorities and testing agencies are gearing up to conduct these exams, students across the country have been demanding the postponement of exams in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Several state governments, politicians and academicians have also joined the chorus, voicing concerns over the decision to hold exams offline amid a pandemic.