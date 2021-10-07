MARKET NEWS

Neeraj Chopra’s javelin fetches highest bid of Rs 1.5 crore at e-auction

The top picks at the e-auction in terms of the highest bid value were Neeraj Chopra's javelin, which fetched Rs 1.5 core, an autographed fence of Bhavani Devi that went for Rs 1.25 crore, Sumit Antil's javelin (Rs 1.002 crore), an angavastra autographed by the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic contingent (Rs 1 crore), and Lovlina Borgohain's Boxing gloves (Rs 91 lakh).

Moneycontrol News
October 07, 2021 / 10:57 PM IST
Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra.

Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra’s javelin fetched the highest bid of Rs 1.5 crore at the third round of e-auction of prestigious gifts and mementoes presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A total of 1,348 mementoes were put up for the third round of the e-auction. Sports memorabilia of medal-winning Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Game and Tokyo 2020 Olympic Game athletes and models of Ayodhya Ram Mandir, Varanasi’s Rudraksh auditorium, were among the highlights.

Over 8,600 bids were received for the listed items, with a decorative mace, a replica of the Statue of Unity, a Charkha and a bell receiving the highest bids in terms of bid value as compared to the base price.

The maximum number of bids were received by the sculpture of Sardar Patel at 140 bids, a wooden Ganesha at 117 bids, a memento of the Pune metro line at 104 bids, and a memento of the Victory flame at 98 bids.

The top picks at the e-auction in terms of the highest bid value were Neeraj Chopra’s javelin, which fetched Rs 1.5 core, an autographed fence of Bhavani Devi that went for Rs 1.25 crore, Sumit Antil’s javelin (Rs 1.002 crore), an angavastra autographed by the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic contingent (Rs 1 crore), and Lovlina Borgohain’s Boxing gloves (Rs 91 lakh).

The e-auctions were held from September 17 to October 7, 2021, through the web portal www.pmmementos.gov.in. The proceeds of the auction will go to the Namami Gange Mission that aims to conserve and rejuvenate the river Ganga.
Tags: #2020 Tokyo Olympics #e-auction #javelin #Neeraj Chopra
first published: Oct 7, 2021 10:57 pm

