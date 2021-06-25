Narada Case | File application before Calcutta HC to accept affidavits: SC tells Bengal govt, CM Mamata Banerjee and law minister

The Supreme Court of India

The Supreme Court, on June 25, directed the West Bengal government, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the state’s Law Minister Moloy Ghatak – who are challenging Calcutta High Court’s refusal to accept their affidavits filed in the Narada sting operation case – to file an application before the High Court stating the reasons for not filing such those affidavits earlier.

They were directed to file the application by June 28, according to a Live Law report. The top court also told the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is investigating the case, to file its objection -- if any -- a day later.

The case pertains to the ‘Narada tapes’ sting operation shot in 2014 by Narada news portal, purportedly showing Trinamool Congress leaders accepting bribes on camera.

The sting was conducted over a period of two years and was supposed to be published in Tehelka magazine. Journalist Matthew Samuel, who later quit Tehelka, and launched his own television channel in West Bengal posed as a businessman planning to invest in the state, offered cash to twelve TMC leaders including seven Members of Parliament, four ministers, one Member of Legislative Assembly and a police officer as bribe and taped the operation.