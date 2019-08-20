MNS calls bandh on August 22 against ED notice to Raj Thackeray, CM Fadnavis warns of action

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has warned of action against those who take law into their hands during the bandh called by Maharashtra Navanirman Sena (MNS) in Thane on August 22, news agency ANI has reported.

The MNS has called for a bandh after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned its chief Raj Thackeray in connection with its money laundering probe into the Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) alleged payment default case. The agency is probing Thackeray's involvement in the case in connection with the IL&FS group's loan equity investment in a company called Kohinoor CTNL.

Thackeray has been asked to appear before the investigating officer of the case on August 22.

Asked about the bandh called by the MNS on the day, Fadnavis said, “If people take law in their hands, the government will take action.”

"The ED works independently and we have nothing to do with it (notices to Raj). If nothing wrong has been done, then there should be no need for Raj to be afraid," he said.

Meanwhile, MNS spokesperson Sandeep Deshpande said there was “political vendetta” behind the ED notice. The BJP was nervous as Raj Thackeray was unifying the opposition parties against the 'New Hitler of New India', he said.

"Neither MNS nor Raj Thackeray will succumb to such pressure politics and will continue the fight against the dictatorship," he said.