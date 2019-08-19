IL&FS scam: ED summons Raj Thackeray, Manohar Joshi’s son

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on August 22 and Unmesh Joshi, son of former Chief Minister and senior Shiv Sena leader Manohar Joshi, on August 19 in the ongoing Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) scam.

The investigation agency is probing alleged irregularities relating to loans and equity investment worth over Rs 450 crore by IL&FS group in Kohinoor CTNL Infrastructure Co, which is developing Kohinoor Square tower in Mumbai’s Dadar area.

Kohinoor CTNL’s shareholding pattern too is under ED’s investigation. The company was formed by a team comprising Joshi, Thackeray and a close aide, and real estate builder Rajan Shriodakar to purchase Kohinoor Mill No 3 for Rs 421 crore.

“IL&FS had infused Rs 225 crore via equity in 2003. In 2008, it sold its shares back to the company for only Rs 90 crore, thus booking a loss of Rs 135 crore. In the same year, Thackeray exited the team after selling his stake. Later, IL&FS disseminated loans worth of Rs 135 crore to Kohinoor CTNL, which the latter failed to repay,” a source told Moneycontrol.

The ED has already questioned Kohinoor CTNL Chief Financial Officer and Shirodakar on August 16.

Commenting on the summons, Sandeep Deshpande, General Secretary of MNS, said, "A new era of new India created by ‘Hitler’ Narendra Modi.”