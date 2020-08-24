172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|mht-cet-2020-exam-date-sc-dismisses-plea-seeking-postponement-says-refer-to-jee-main-2020-neet-2020-order-5747051.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2020 01:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MHT CET 2020 exam date: SC dismisses plea seeking postponement, says refer to JEE Main 2020, NEET 2020 order

The Supreme Court said the petitioners seeking postponement of MHT CET 2020 exam date should have checked its August 17 order on JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 exams.

Moneycontrol News

Supreme Court on August 24 dismissed a petition seeking postponement of Maharashtra's engineering entrance test MHT CET 2020 exam date. MHT CET or Common Entrance Test is an annual entrance exam conducted by the Government of Maharashtra.

While dismissing the petition, the apex court said, "We have allowed conducting of NEET & JEE exams. How can we stop exams in one state?"

Expressing displeasure, SC said, "You (petitioner) should have checked our orders."

related news

The Supreme Court on August 17 had dismissed a plea seeking postponement of JEE (Main) April 2020 and NEET-Undergraduate examinations, which are scheduled to be conducted in September, amid a spurt in the number of COVID-19 cases, saying the precious year of students "cannot be wasted" and life has to go on.

There have been demands from several students and parents to postpone the entrance exams in view of increasing coronavirus cases.

JEE Main 2020, NEET 2020 exam dates: Supreme Court dismisses plea to postpone exams

The JEE (Main) is scheduled to be held between September 1 and 6 while the JEE (Advanced) on September 27. The NEET will be held on September 13.

On Friday, Education Ministry officials had said the JEE (Main) and the NEET-UG will be conducted in September as scheduled.

JEE Main 2020 is for admission into premier engineering colleges, while NEET 2020 for undergraduate medical courses.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday urged the government to consider the concerns of students on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and arrive at an acceptable solution.

"GOI must listen to the #StudentsKeMannKiBaat about NEET, JEE exams and arrive at an acceptable solution," Rahul Gandhi tweeted. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, too, appealed to the Centre to postpone the JEE and NEET due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

Banerjee appealed to the Centre to assess the risk and postpone the examinations until the situation is conducive again.

"Now with the directive of @EduMinOfIndiato conduct NEET, JEE 2020 in Sep, I would again appeal to the Centre to assess the risk and postpone these examinations until the situation is conducive again. It is our duty to ensure a safe environment for all our students," she said in a Twitter post.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Aug 24, 2020 01:10 pm

tags #JEE (Advanced) #JEE Main #NEET #Supreme Court

