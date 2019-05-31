Meet the Modi 2.0 Cabinet: Full list of Council of Ministers

The President of India on May 31 allocated ministries among the 54 Cabinet and State ministers under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Cabinet Minister Post Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Department of Atomic Energy; Department of Space Rajnath Singh Minister of Defence Amit Shah Minister of Home Affairs Nitin Jairam Gadkari Minister of Road Transport and Highways; Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises DV Sadananda Gowda Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers Nirmala Sitharaman Minister of Finance; Minister of Corporate Affairs Ramvilas Paswan Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Narendra Singh Tomar Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; Rural Development; Panchayati Raj Ravi Shankar Prasad Minister of Law and Justice; Communications; Electronics and Information Technology Harsimrat Kaur Badal Minister of Food Processing Industries Thaawar Chand Gehlot Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Subrahmanyam Jaishankar Minister of External Affairs Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' Minister of Human Resource Development Arjun Munda Minister of Tribal Affairs Smriti Z Irani Minister of Women and Child Development; Textiles Harsh Vardhan Minister of Health and Family Welfare; Science and Technology; Earth Sciences Prakash Javadekar Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; Information and Broadcasting Piyush Goyal Minister of Railways; Commerce and Industry Dharmendra Pradhan Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; Steel Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Ministry of Minority Affairs Pralhad Joshi Minister of Parliamentary Affairs; Coal; Mines Mahendra Nath Pandey Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Arvind Ganpat Sawant Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprise Giriraj Singh Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Minister of Jal Shakti Ministers of State (Independent Charge) Post Santosh Kumar Gangwar Minister of State (IC)-Ministry of Labour and Employment Rao Inderjit Singh Minister of State (IC)- Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation; Ministry of Planning Shripad Yesso Naik Minister of State (IC)- Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy (AYUSH); Ministry of Defence Jitendra Singh Minister of State (IC)- Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region; In the Prime Minister's Office; Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Department of Atomic Energy; Department of Space Kiren Rijiju Minister of State (IC)- Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports; Ministry of Minority Affairs Prahalad Singh Patel Minister of State (IC)-Ministry of Culture; Ministry of Tourism Raj Kumar Singh Minister of State (IC)- Ministry of Power; Ministry of New and Renewable Energy; Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Hardeep Singh Puri Minister of State (IC)-Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs; Ministry of Civil Aviation; Ministry of Commerce and Industry Mansukh L Mandaviya Minister of State (IC)- Ministry of Shipping; Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers Ministers of State (MoS) Post Faggansingh Kulaste MoS-Ministry of Steel Ashwini Kumar Choubey MoS- Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Arjun Ram Meghwal MoS-Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs; Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises VK Singh MoS-Ministry of Road Transport and Highways Krishan Pal MoS-Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment Danve Raosaheb Dadarao MoS-Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution G Kishan Reddy MoS-Ministry of Home Affairs Parshottam Rupala MoS-Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Ramdas Athawale MoS-Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti MoS- Ministry of Rural Babul Supriyo MoS- Ministry of

Sanjeev Kumar Balyan MoS- Ministry of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao MoS-Ministry of Human Resource Development; Ministry of Communications; Ministry of Electronics and IT Anurag Singh Thakur MoS- Ministry of Finance; Ministry of Corporate Affairs Angadi Suresh Channabasappa MoS-Ministry of Railways Nityanand Rai MoS-Ministry of Home Affairs Rattan Lal Kataria MoS-Ministry of Jal Shakti; Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment V Muraleedharan MoS- Ministry of External Affairs; Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs Renuka Singh Saruta MoS-Ministry of Tribal Affairs Som Parkash MoS-Ministry of Commerce and Industry Rameswar Teli MoS-Ministry of Food Processing Industries Pratap Chandra Sarangi MoS-Ministry of MSME; Ministry of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Kailash Choudhari MoS-Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Sushri Debasree Chaudhari MoS-Ministry of Women and Child Development

