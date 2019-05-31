App
Last Updated : May 31, 2019 02:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Meet the Modi 2.0 Cabinet: Full list of Council of Ministers

Here is a full list of ministers in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The President of India on May 31 allocated ministries among the 54 Cabinet and State ministers under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Amit Shah is in-charge of Ministry of Home Affairs, while Rajnath Singh got Ministry of Defence. Nirmala Sitharaman got the Ministry of Finance. Here's the full list:
Cabinet Minister Post
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Department of Atomic Energy; Department of Space
Rajnath Singh Minister of Defence
Amit Shah Minister of Home Affairs
Nitin Jairam Gadkari Minister of Road Transport and Highways; Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises
DV Sadananda Gowda Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers
Nirmala Sitharaman Minister of Finance; Minister of Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas Paswan Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution
Narendra Singh Tomar Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; Rural Development; Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar Prasad Minister of Law and Justice; Communications; Electronics and Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur Badal Minister of Food Processing Industries
Thaawar Chand Gehlot Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment
Subrahmanyam Jaishankar Minister of External Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ Minister of Human Resource Development
Arjun Munda Minister of Tribal Affairs
Smriti Z Irani Minister of Women and Child Development; Textiles
Harsh Vardhan Minister of Health and Family Welfare; Science and Technology; Earth Sciences
Prakash Javadekar Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; Information and Broadcasting
Piyush Goyal Minister of Railways; Commerce and Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; Steel
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Ministry of Minority Affairs
Pralhad Joshi Minister of Parliamentary Affairs; Coal; Mines
Mahendra Nath Pandey Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship
Arvind Ganpat Sawant Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprise
Giriraj Singh Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Minister of Jal Shakti
Ministers of State (Independent Charge) Post
Santosh Kumar Gangwar Minister of State (IC)-Ministry of Labour and Employment
Rao Inderjit Singh Minister of State (IC)- Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation; Ministry of Planning
Shripad Yesso Naik Minister of State (IC)- Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy (AYUSH); Ministry of Defence
Jitendra Singh Minister of State (IC)- Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region; In the Prime Minister’s Office; Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Department of Atomic Energy; Department of Space
Kiren Rijiju Minister of State (IC)- Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports; Ministry of Minority Affairs
Prahalad Singh Patel Minister of State (IC)-Ministry of Culture; Ministry of Tourism
Raj Kumar Singh Minister of State (IC)- Ministry of Power; Ministry of New and Renewable Energy; Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship
Hardeep Singh Puri Minister of State (IC)-Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs; Ministry of Civil Aviation; Ministry of Commerce and Industry
Mansukh L Mandaviya Minister of State (IC)- Ministry of Shipping; Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers
Ministers of State (MoS) Post
Faggansingh Kulaste MoS-Ministry of Steel
Ashwini Kumar Choubey MoS- Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Arjun Ram Meghwal MoS-Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs; Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises
VK Singh MoS-Ministry of Road Transport and Highways
Krishan Pal MoS-Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao MoS-Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution
G Kishan Reddy MoS-Ministry of Home Affairs
Parshottam Rupala MoS-Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare
Ramdas Athawale

MoS-Ministry of Social

Justice and Empowerment
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti

MoS- Ministry of Rural

Development
Babul Supriyo

MoS- Ministry of

Environment, Forest and Climate Change.
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan

MoS- Ministry of Animal

Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao MoS-Ministry of Human Resource Development; Ministry of Communications; Ministry of Electronics and IT
Anurag Singh Thakur MoS- Ministry of Finance; Ministry of Corporate Affairs
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa MoS-Ministry of Railways
Nityanand Rai MoS-Ministry of Home Affairs
Rattan Lal Kataria MoS-Ministry of Jal Shakti; Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
V Muraleedharan MoS- Ministry of External Affairs; Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs
Renuka Singh Saruta MoS-Ministry of Tribal Affairs
Som Parkash MoS-Ministry of Commerce and Industry
Rameswar Teli MoS-Ministry of Food Processing Industries
Pratap Chandra Sarangi MoS-Ministry of MSME; Ministry of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries
Kailash Choudhari MoS-Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare
Sushri Debasree Chaudhari MoS-Ministry of Women and Child Development

First Published on May 31, 2019 01:42 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Narendra Modi #Politics

