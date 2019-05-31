Meet the Modi 2.0 Cabinet: Full list of Council of Ministers

Here is a full list of ministers in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet
The President of India on May 31 allocated ministries among the 54 Cabinet and State ministers under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Amit Shah is in-charge of Ministry of Home Affairs, while Rajnath Singh got Ministry of Defence. Nirmala Sitharaman got the Ministry of Finance. Here's the full list:
|Cabinet Minister
|Post
|Prime Minister Narendra Modi
|Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Department of Atomic Energy; Department of Space
|Rajnath Singh
|Minister of Defence
|Amit Shah
|Minister of Home Affairs
|Nitin Jairam Gadkari
|Minister of Road Transport and Highways; Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises
|DV Sadananda Gowda
|Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers
|Nirmala Sitharaman
|Minister of Finance; Minister of Corporate Affairs
|Ramvilas Paswan
|Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution
|Narendra Singh Tomar
|Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; Rural Development; Panchayati Raj
|Ravi Shankar Prasad
|Minister of Law and Justice; Communications; Electronics and Information Technology
|Harsimrat Kaur Badal
|Minister of Food Processing Industries
|Thaawar Chand Gehlot
|Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment
|Subrahmanyam Jaishankar
|Minister of External Affairs
|Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’
|Minister of Human Resource Development
|Arjun Munda
|Minister of Tribal Affairs
|Smriti Z Irani
|Minister of Women and Child Development; Textiles
|Harsh Vardhan
|Minister of Health and Family Welfare; Science and Technology; Earth Sciences
|Prakash Javadekar
|Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; Information and Broadcasting
|Piyush Goyal
|Minister of Railways; Commerce and Industry
|Dharmendra Pradhan
|Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; Steel
|Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
|Ministry of Minority Affairs
|Pralhad Joshi
|Minister of Parliamentary Affairs; Coal; Mines
|Mahendra Nath Pandey
|Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship
|Arvind Ganpat Sawant
|Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprise
|Giriraj Singh
|Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries
|Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
|Minister of Jal Shakti
|Ministers of State (Independent Charge)
|Post
|Santosh Kumar Gangwar
|Minister of State (IC)-Ministry of Labour and Employment
|Rao Inderjit Singh
|Minister of State (IC)- Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation; Ministry of Planning
|Shripad Yesso Naik
|Minister of State (IC)- Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy (AYUSH); Ministry of Defence
|Jitendra Singh
|Minister of State (IC)- Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region; In the Prime Minister’s Office; Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Department of Atomic Energy; Department of Space
|Kiren Rijiju
|Minister of State (IC)- Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports; Ministry of Minority Affairs
|Prahalad Singh Patel
|Minister of State (IC)-Ministry of Culture; Ministry of Tourism
|Raj Kumar Singh
|Minister of State (IC)- Ministry of Power; Ministry of New and Renewable Energy; Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship
|Hardeep Singh Puri
|Minister of State (IC)-Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs; Ministry of Civil Aviation; Ministry of Commerce and Industry
|Mansukh L Mandaviya
|Minister of State (IC)- Ministry of Shipping; Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers
|Ministers of State (MoS)
|Post
|Faggansingh Kulaste
|MoS-Ministry of Steel
|Ashwini Kumar Choubey
|MoS- Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
|Arjun Ram Meghwal
|MoS-Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs; Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises
|VK Singh
|MoS-Ministry of Road Transport and Highways
|Krishan Pal
|MoS-Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
|Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
|MoS-Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution
|G Kishan Reddy
|MoS-Ministry of Home Affairs
|Parshottam Rupala
|MoS-Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare
|Ramdas Athawale
|
MoS-Ministry of SocialJustice and Empowerment
|Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
|
MoS- Ministry of Rural
Development
|Babul Supriyo
|
MoS- Ministry of
|Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
|
MoS- Ministry of AnimalHusbandry, Dairying and Fisheries
|Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
|MoS-Ministry of Human Resource Development; Ministry of Communications; Ministry of Electronics and IT
|Anurag Singh Thakur
|MoS- Ministry of Finance; Ministry of Corporate Affairs
|Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
|MoS-Ministry of Railways
|Nityanand Rai
|MoS-Ministry of Home Affairs
|Rattan Lal Kataria
|MoS-Ministry of Jal Shakti; Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
|V Muraleedharan
|MoS- Ministry of External Affairs; Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs
|Renuka Singh Saruta
|MoS-Ministry of Tribal Affairs
|Som Parkash
|MoS-Ministry of Commerce and Industry
|Rameswar Teli
|MoS-Ministry of Food Processing Industries
|Pratap Chandra Sarangi
|MoS-Ministry of MSME; Ministry of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries
|Kailash Choudhari
|MoS-Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare
|Sushri Debasree Chaudhari
|MoS-Ministry of Women and Child Development
First Published on May 31, 2019 01:42 pm