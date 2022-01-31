MARKET NEWS

    MC Election Update Today January 31: PM Modi to address first virtual rally ahead of UP polls today

    Take a quick look at all the major updates on upcoming assembly elections in five states -- Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur

    Moneycontrol News
    January 31, 2022 / 10:21 AM IST
    A man's inked marked finger is seen as he leaves a polling station on his bike after casting his vote. (Representative image: Reuters)

    Highlights:

    -- PM Narendra Modi to address first virtual rally ahead of UP polls today

    -- Akhilesh Yadav to file his nomination today

    -- Sanyukt Samaj Morcha's candidates to file nominations today

    -- Congress fields Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi from two seats

    Close

    Union Min Dharmendra Pradhan on RLD's Jayant Chaudhary's 'not a coin that I'll flip' remark: He is a child, came to arena just now. His father changed parties many times. Whose ally were they when he won the first time? Didn't know he has weak knowledge of history. Children should be forgiven. (ANI)

    PM Narendra Modi to address first virtual rally today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address his virtual rally for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. In the rally, he will address the voters of Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Gautam Budhha Nagar and Bagpat.

    SP chief Akhilesh Yadav to file his nomination from UP's Karhal today

    Samajwadi Party's Chief Akhilesh Yadav will file his nomination from Karhal seat in Mainpuri for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections today, reported News18.

    Sanyukt Samaj Morcha's candidates to file nominations today

    Sanyukt Samaj Morcha leader Prem Singh Bhangu has said that his party's candidates for the February 20 Punjab assembly polls will file their nomination papers today. His statement has come after the SSM, a political outfit of farmers, could not get itself registered with the Election Commission of India as a political party and also failed to get a common symbol for their party candidates.

    Congress fields Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi from two seats

    The Congress fielded Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi from a second seat, Bhadaur (SC), in the Punjab Assembly polls and replaced three MLAs as it released its final list of eight candidates yesterday. The final list of candidates of Congress came two days ahead of the last date for filing nominations for the February 20 election.

    Congress was missing before polls, is missing now, has accepted defeat in UP: Smriti Irani

    Union minister Smriti Irani said the Congress party was "missing" before the elections and is also "missing" now as it has "accepted" defeat in the polls. The Union Cabinet Minister for Women and Child Development was in Agra for a door-to-door campaign for BJP candidates. She took a dig at Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's 'Ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon' campaign, while also indirectly attacking Rahul Gandhi, "Priyanka is indicating there is a boy at home, who cannot fight."
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Assembly Election 2022 #Current Affairs #India #MC Election #Politics
    first published: Jan 31, 2022 08:40 am
