Election Commission extends ban on rallies till February 11

Representative image (Image by BJP via Wikimedia Commons 2.0)

The Election Commission of India on January 31 announced that the ban on political rallies will be extended till February 11.

The ECI has extended the ban on road shows, padyatras (on-foot), cycle/bike/vehicle rallies, and processions till February 11, 2022.

The Commission has, however, permitted physical rallies with a maximum capacity of 1,000 people; indoor meetings can have a maximum capacity of 500 people, while 20 people will be allowed at door-to-door campaigns.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details