App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 31, 2020 04:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Majority of consumers want to buy goods from kiranas going forward: Survey

Consumers in the country are also not rushing to stock grocery in their homes, according to the survey titled 'Deloitte Global State of the Consumer Tracker'.

PTI

Majority of the consumers in India want to buy from locally sourced items going forward that reflects the trust built by kiranas during the lockdown, according to a survey.

Consumers in the country are also not rushing to stock grocery in their homes, according to the survey titled 'Deloitte Global State of the Consumer Tracker'.

It said that spending pattern of the consumers has changed over the past six weeks with 55 per cent respondents, of the 1,000 participated, are willing to spend a lot more on less discretionary items like groceries, and 52 per cent on everyday household goods.

Close

"Seventy-two per cent consumers want to buy from locally sourced items going forward which goes on to show the trust built by Kiranas during lockdown," it said.

related news

Further, 64 per cent of consumers in India stated that they will buy from brands that have responded well to crisis.

On mobility, it said majority consumers want to limit the use of public transit and 70 per cent wants to avoid ride-hailing options altogether.

Similarly, 79 per cent consumers in the country have an intention to own a new vehicle, the report said.

Commenting on the survey highlights, Anil Talreja, partner and consumer industry leader, Deloitte India, said it gives a pulse of the consumer behaviour and trend during these challenging times.

"It gives a reflection of the heightened consumer apprehension, which are at the core of their decision-making. This, in turn, will also steer consumer product companies to build their new strategies around sales and marketing," he said.

For the survey, consumers over 18 years were invited to complete the questionnaire via e-mail. It is fielded in 13 countries (targeting 1,000 individual responses per country/wave). The countries include India, Australia, Canada, China, and France.

The time period of the survey was between April 19 and May 16.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 31, 2020 04:11 pm

tags #consumers #Essentials #India #Kirana

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Emirates sacks 180 pilots in a bid to save cost, more layoffs likely

Emirates sacks 180 pilots in a bid to save cost, more layoffs likely

PM Modi to share his vision on 'Getting Growth Back' with India Inc on Tuesday

PM Modi to share his vision on 'Getting Growth Back' with India Inc on Tuesday

Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra extends lockdown, here's a phase-wise list of what's allowed

Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra extends lockdown, here's a phase-wise list of what's allowed

most popular

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.