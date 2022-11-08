Mahindra Group joins hands with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to support women's empowerment in India

Mahindra Group chief Anand Mahindra.

Mahindra group has inked a memorandum of understanding with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to support women's economic empowerment in India.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Mumbai-based diversified group said the two-year memorandum of understanding (MOU) marks a significant step towards achieving its environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitment of impacting one million women annually from 2026.

The partnership will work in the area of gender equality, focused on programmes enabling women's economic empowerment targeted towards underprivileged women.

The scope will entail both organisations collaborating on joint programmes and with key stakeholders such as the government, institutions, NGOs, corporates, etc.

"This partnership is core to our Rise philosophy of driving positive change in the lives of our communities. Together, we will create a collaborative platform that will provide holistic solutions to underprivileged women across the country leveraging the power of technology," Mahindra Group Managing Director & CEO Anish Shah said.

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation India Country Office Director Hari Menon said the tie-up will help in accelerating the progress towards India's national vision for gender equality and women's economic empowerment.

"It is exciting to see the ambitious goals of this partnership towards increasing women's workforce participation and building greater empowerment in the economy and in society," he added.

Under the MoU, both organisations will work jointly to undertake research and analysis, implement programmes and measure outcomes, focused on advancing women's empowerment.