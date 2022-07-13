English
    Maharashtra: Prohibitory orders at tourists spots in Pune district as IMD warns of heavy rainfall

    District Collector Rajesh Deshmukh issued an order under section 144 of the CrPc prohibiting the assembly of five or more persons at tourist and trekking spots for the next four days.

    PTI
    July 13, 2022 / 09:59 PM IST
    Commuters move through a waterlogged road after heavy rain lashed city on Sunday night in Ahmedabad. (Image: AP)

    Commuters move through a waterlogged road after heavy rain lashed city on Sunday night in Ahmedabad. (Image: AP)

    In view of the heavy rainfall warning in Maharashtra’s Pune district, authorities on July 13 issued prohibitory orders at all tourist spots till July 17.

    District Collector Rajesh Deshmukh issued an order under section 144 of the CrPc prohibiting the assembly of five or more persons at tourist and trekking spots for the next four days.

    Forts, historical places, waterfalls and other tourist places where section 144 has been invoked include forts of Sinhagad, Lohgad, Rajgad, and Visapur, along with Andarban trek, Rajmachi trek and other famous spots that are frequented by tourists and trekkers. Also, tourists will not be allowed to venture near waterfalls located around the Pune district, as per the order.

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall warning for Pune city and surrounding areas in the district for the next two days. The weather department has also advised people not to venture into ghat areas for the next two days. "The prohibitory orders have been issued at these tourist places to avoid any accidents as the IMD has issued red, orange and yellow alerts in the Pune district," an official release said.

    The violators will be prosecuted under relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and section 188 (Disobedience to an order lawfully promulgated by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.

    Earlier, the administration had issued orders stating that all schools in the Pune district (barring schools in Indapur, Baramati, Daund, Shirur and Purandar tehsils) will remain closed from July 14 to July 16 considering the Met department’s warning.
    PTI
    Tags: #IMD #pune #Section 144
    first published: Jul 13, 2022 09:59 pm
