App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 15, 2019 08:58 AM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra floods: CM Relief Fund gets Rs 20 crore in just two days

Among the prominent donors is this years Sahitya Akademi award winner, poet Sushilkumar Shinde, who donated his entire prize money of Rs 50,000 in the CM Relief Fund.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Responding to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' appeal for financial aid for flood victims, people from different walks of life and institutions have donated Rs 20 crore in just two days in the CM Relief Fund, an official said on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister Relief Fund has received Rs 20 crore in two days and the donors range from industries to individuals to political parties, he said.

The encouraging response came after Fadnavis appealed to people to come forward to donate generously for relief and rehabilitation works undertaken in flood-ravaged districts of Maharashtra.

Close

Among the prominent donors is this years Sahitya Akademi award winner, poet Sushilkumar Shinde, who donated his entire prize money of Rs 50,000 in the CM Relief Fund.

related news

Shinde personally met Fadnavis here and handed him over cheque of the said amount.

Other prominent donors include the Saifee Foundation and Saraswat Bank, who donated Rs 1 crore each to the fund on Wednesday, the official said.

Besides some BJP workers and elected representatives, the CM Relief Fund received Rs 50 lakh from the Rashtrawadi Welfare Trust, which is linked to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Over half a dozen districts in Maharashtra have been badly affected by floods triggered by heavy rains. Among them, Kolhapur and Sangli in western Maharashtra are the worst hit.

Till Tuesday, 6.45 lakh people were shifted to safer locations in Kolhapur and Sangli, officials have said.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 14, 2019 09:56 pm

tags #floods in india #Maharashtra floods #monsoons

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.