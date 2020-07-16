Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2020: List of websites to check for MSBSHSE Results

App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol 
/home/moneycontrol/commonstore/commonfiles/headband_data_live.json
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [title] => Exclusive keynote by MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari at Small Business Virtual Summit with CISCO on 17th July - Register Now
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Register-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Register-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-08 00:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594146600
            [end_date] => 2020-07-10 16:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594377000
            [rank] => 1
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [title] => LIVE Webinar: RSI - 5 Star Trading Strategy Webinar by Vishal B. Malkan . Watch Now!
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/ms/malkansviews/?utm_source=Moneycontrol&utm_medium=Headdband
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Watchnow-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Watchnow-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-10 16:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594377000
            [end_date] => 2020-07-10 17:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594380600
            [rank] => 2
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [title] => Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Register-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Register-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-10 17:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594380600
            [end_date] => 2020-07-17 11:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594963800
            [rank] => 3
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [title] => Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Use Coupon: PRO365.
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/promos/pro.php
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => PRO365
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Ribbon
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-17 11:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594963800
            [end_date] => 2020-07-31 23:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1596216600
            [rank] => 4
        )

)
Array
(
    [count] => 1
    [data] => Array
        (
            [0] => Array
                (
                    [title] => Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
                    [link] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
                    [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                        (
                            [category] => Top Band
                            [action] => Virtual Summit
                            [label] => From-Home
                        )

                )

        )

)
Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2020 10:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2020: List of websites to check for MSBSHSE Results

The Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2020 will be declared at 1 pm on July 16.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the Maharashtra HSC result 2020 at 1 pm on July 16. 

Secretary of the board Dr Ashok Bhosale said in a press release that the results of Higher Secondary Certificate (std 12th) will be declared on the board's website at 1 PM on July 16.

Students can visit the official websites mentioned below to check their HSC result 2020 of Maharashtra Board.

Close

Where to check Maharashtra HSC result 2020:

related news

Students who appeared for the exam can check the Maharashtra HSC result 2020 by visiting the websites — mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, mahresult.nic.in.  

How to check Maharashtra HSC result 2020 online:

The Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2020 will be declared on the official MSBSHSE website at 1 pm. To check the MSBSHSE class 12 result 2020,

— Visit the official result websites of MSBSHSE -- mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org and     maharashtraeducation.com.

— Click on the designated Maharashtra HSC result link

— Enter the required details like your examination roll number and name

— Submit to view the HSC result 2020 Maharashtra board.

— Take a printout of the MSBSHSE HSC result for future reference. 

How to check Maharashtra HSC result 2020 via SMS: 

Students can also check their Maharashtra Board HSC result 2020 via SMS. They will have to go to the message option of their phone, type MH<exam name> <Seat No.> and send it to 57766.

More than 31 lakh candidates have appeared for MSBSHSE HSC and SSC examinations 2020. While all the exams were conducted before the lockdown, the evaluation process was delayed, thus resulting in further delay of the Maharashtra HSC class 12 results.  

The Maharashtra Board has confirmed that only the MSBSHSE Class 12 results, i.e. the MSBSHSE HSC result 2020, will be declared on July 16. The MSBSHSE SSC result 2020 date is expected to be announced soon.
First Published on Jul 16, 2020 10:17 am

tags #MSBSHSE

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.