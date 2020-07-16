Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2020: List of websites to check for MSBSHSE Results

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the Maharashtra HSC result 2020 at 1 pm on July 16.

Secretary of the board Dr Ashok Bhosale said in a press release that the results of Higher Secondary Certificate (std 12th) will be declared on the board's website at 1 PM on July 16.

Students can visit the official websites mentioned below to check their HSC result 2020 of Maharashtra Board.

Where to check Maharashtra HSC result 2020:

Students who appeared for the exam can check the Maharashtra HSC result 2020 by visiting the websites — mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, mahresult.nic.in.

How to check Maharashtra HSC result 2020 online:

The Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2020 will be declared on the official MSBSHSE website at 1 pm. To check the MSBSHSE class 12 result 2020,

— Visit the official result websites of MSBSHSE -- mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org and maharashtraeducation.com.

— Click on the designated Maharashtra HSC result link

— Enter the required details like your examination roll number and name

— Submit to view the HSC result 2020 Maharashtra board.

— Take a printout of the MSBSHSE HSC result for future reference.

How to check Maharashtra HSC result 2020 via SMS:

Students can also check their Maharashtra Board HSC result 2020 via SMS. They will have to go to the message option of their phone, type MH<exam name> <Seat No.> and send it to 57766.

More than 31 lakh candidates have appeared for MSBSHSE HSC and SSC examinations 2020. While all the exams were conducted before the lockdown, the evaluation process was delayed, thus resulting in further delay of the Maharashtra HSC class 12 results.

The Maharashtra Board has confirmed that only the MSBSHSE Class 12 results, i.e. the MSBSHSE HSC result 2020, will be declared on July 16. The MSBSHSE SSC result 2020 date is expected to be announced soon.