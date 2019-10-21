App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2019 08:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maharashtra Assembly Election: 1,600 residents of Mahul resettlement colony unable to vote

Their names were removed from the electoral list of the area they originally lived in

Tanya Khandelwal @TanyaKh_23
File image
File image

Maharashtra recorded an average voter turnout of 60.5% till 6 pm on October 21. This figure, however, does not include  around 1,600 project-affected people (PAP) from a resettlement area in Mahul, Chembur region in Mumbai — their names were removed from the electoral list of the area they originally lived in.

"Our names were removed from the voter lists of the areas we used to inhabit, and now we do not get to vote," said Anita Dhole, a resident of Mahul and an activist with the Ghar Bachao, Ghar Banao Andolan.

Bilal Khan, an activist working towards resettlement of Mahul residents, said the names of these people were taken off voter lists at a time when the Bombay High Court's order had already directed authorities to move residents out of Mahul. Of these 1,600 people, most are a part of those who were moved to Mahul from Ghatkopar and Vidya Vihar.

Close

Khan added that the people were not left with much of a choice; they did not wish to have their names on the electoral list in the Mahul area as they have been striving to be moved out of the area. Also, the step to remove their names was taken at a time when the court had already asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to ensure that people be moved out of Mahul or be paid Rs 15,000 as monthly rent along with a deposit of Rs 40,000.

related news

Over the past few years, several people have been resettled in tranches in the Mahul resettlement colony, a BMC project. The colony comprises 72 buildings that house nearly 5,500 families who moved to the area from different parts of the city. These people were displaced as a result of demolition of their settlements, most of them hailing from areas around the Tansa Pipeline, Andheri-Marol, Kurla West.

The resettlement colony in Mahul has been deemed unfit for habitation by several environmental bodies, including the National Green Tribunal (NGT). This is because the colony is situated amid heavy chemical factories, refineries and treatment plants, and toxins from these have led to severe pollution of air and water in the area.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 21, 2019 07:08 pm

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 #mumbai

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.