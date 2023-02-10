English
    India asks WTO members to discuss e-comm issues threadbare in multilateral setting; submits two papers

    The country wants member countries of Geneva-based WTO to discuss all these issues 'threadbare' before initiating negotiations on binding commitments or rules on the e-commerce sector.

    PTI
    February 10, 2023 / 05:31 PM IST
    World Trade Organisation

    India has submitted two papers in the World Trade Organization related to consumer protection and digital infrastructure part of the e-commerce sector to initiate discussion on the subject before deliberating a final agreement, government officials said on Friday.

    Joint Secretary in the commerce ministry Darpan Jain said the e-commerce sector is rapidly growing across the globe and as it has implications on developing and poor nations, it should be discussed in a multilateral setting in WTO and not among a group of countries.

    At present, a group of 87 countries, mostly developed, are negotiating to frame a pact on e-commerce rules.