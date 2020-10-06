172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|lottery-sambad-result-on-october-6-dear-bangalakshmi-torsha-lottery-winners-to-be-announced-at-4-pm-5927121.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 06, 2020 09:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lottery Sambad Result on October 6: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery winners to be announced at 4 pm

Lottery Sambad Result: Winner of the Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery will get Rs 50 lakh.

Moneycontrol News
Lottery Sambad Result on October 6: The West Bengal State Lottery Department will announce the result of Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery at 4 pm today i.e October 6. Lottery enthusiasts who tried their luck can check the results on the official Sambad Lottery website — lotterysambadresult.in.

Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha is one of the most popular West Bengal weekly lotteries held every Tuesday.

The cost of a single ticket of the Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha  Tuesday weekly lottery is Rs 6 and the lucky first prize winner gets Rs 50 lakh. The second prize is Rs 9,000, third prize is Rs 500, and the fourth prize is Rs 250. The fifth prize is Rs 120, and there is also a consolation prize of Rs 1000.

Steps to check West Bengal lottery Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha results:

> Visit the official website Sambad Lottery — lotterysambadresult.in
> Click on the West Bengal State Lottery 4 pm result

> View the West Bengal State Lottery result

If a ticket holder's lottery ticket matches the winning number, then the winner will have to present it before the West Bengal Gazette office to claim the prize money. The number and the lottery will be valid for only 30 days from the date of declaration of the West Bengal state lottery result.

After the ticket is presented to the West Bengal Gazette office, the number and the ticket will be verified for authenticity. After the complete process, the winner can take the prize money home. The amount will be received after the deduction of taxes. The office for the lottery and processing is located in the West Bengal State Lotteries Department.

West Bengal State Lottery weekly games names:

> Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta
> Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha
> Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak
> Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi
> Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay
> Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar> Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati
First Published on Oct 6, 2020 09:34 am

