Last Updated : May 08, 2020 02:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lost your PAN card? Here's how you can apply for a duplicate one online

Read to know the steps you need to follow to apply for a duplicate PAN card.

Faizan Javed @Faizanjjshaikh

All of us know how important Permanent Account Number or PAN is. It is not only an identity proof but an important document for financial transactions and for filing income tax returns. But what to you do when you lose your PAN card?

PAN, the unique 10-digit alphanumeric number issued by the tax department is valid for lifetime. Hence one can get a duplicate copy issued by placing a request to the tax department.

One can apply for a duplicate copy of the PAN card online by following these steps:

- Visit the website http://www.onlineservices.nsdl.com/

- Click on 'Services' and select the 'PAN' option.

- Under reprint of PAN card and tap on Apply.

- Online PAN application page will appear.

Select the changes or correction you want made in the existing PAN data/reprint of PAN card, if any.

Under the category section fill in all the required details and then submit.

- A thank you message will appear for using the online PAN application service of NSDL e-Gov with a token number.

Select the mode of submission of your PAN application form.

Submit digitally through e-KYC & e-sign.

Submit scanned images through e-sign.

Forward application documents physically.

Once the payment is done then you can check the status of your duplicate PAN card using the 15 digit acknowledgement number generated.

First Published on May 8, 2020 02:25 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #online #PAN card #personal finance

