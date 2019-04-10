App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 10, 2019 11:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha polls: Comparison of key promises made by BJP, Congress in their manifestos

Despite criticised by each other, manifestoes of both the parties have some common focus points. Take a look:

Somya Lohia @lohia06
Whatsapp

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its manifesto for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on April 8.

The BJP’s ‘Sankalp Patra’ as the party has named its manifesto, made a string of promises, including expeditious construction of the Ram Mandir, a firm hand in dealing with terrorism and doubling farmers income in the next three years.

The party also promised to make India the third largest economy globally by 2030 and scrap Article 370 that gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir, if it retains power.

BJP Manifesto,2019 lok sabha elections

related news

The manifesto received backlash from arch rival Congress. Party chief Rahul Gandhi said it was the voice of "an isolated man", besides being "short-sighted" and "arrogant".

Congress leader Ahmed Patel dubbed the BJP's election manifesto a "Jhansa Patra" (deception document) and a "bubble of lies" and said it would have been better had they issued a "maafinama" instead.

BJP Manifesto,2019 lok sabha elections

The criticism to BJP’s manifesto was similar to what the saffron party had done after the Congress released its poll manifesto titled "We Will Deliver" on April 2.

In the document, the party had promised creation of employment opportunities, addressing farm distress, bringing a single moderate rate of Goods and Services Tax (GST) and giving Rs 72,000 per annum to poor families as the key focus if the party comes to power.

Congress Manifesto,2019 lok sabha elections 2019

The manifesto was massively criticised by PM Modi and leaders of the saffron party. The PM had termed the manifesto a "hypocrisy document" which was "full of lies".

Congress Manifesto,2019 lok sabha elections

BJP President Amit Shah also lambasted Congress leaders over the party's promise of reviewing the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) and withdrawing the anti-sedition law, saying they should "drown" themselves in a pool of water, as he pledged his party's support to the forces and sanctity of AFSPA.

bjp manifesto,congress manifesto,2019 lok sabha elections

Here are key promises from the two manifestos on common points:
Issue BJP Congress
For poor > To ensure access to government jobs and higher education through the 10% EWS reservation. > To introduce the Nyuntam Aay Yojana (NYAY) under which Rs 72,000/year will be transferred to the poorest 20 per cent households in India.
Farmers

> Achieve the target of doubling farmers' income by 2022.

> Provide short-term new agriculture loans up to Rs 1 lakh at a 0% interest rate for 1-5 years on the condition of prompt repayment of the principal amount.

> Expand the coverage of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.

> Separate "Kisan Budget" every year.

> Permanent National Commission on Agricultural Development and Planning.

> Remunerative prices, lower input costs and assured access to institutional credit.
Jobs

> Will create new opportunities for employment by providing more support to 22 major

> 'Champion Sectors' identified as the main drivers of the Indian economy.

> Set-up of new 'Entrepreneurial Northeast' scheme to provide financial support to MSMEs and for employment generation in the North-eastern state.

> Filling all 4 lakh central government vacancies before March 2020.

> Persuading the state governments to fill their 20 lakh vacancies.

> Creating an estimated 10 lakh new Seva Mitra positions in every gram panchayat and urban local body.

> Requiring businesses with over 100 employees to implement an apprenticeship programme.
GST > Will continue with the simplification of the GST process by engaging in dialogue with all stakeholders.

> To simplify the GST regime with a single moderate rate of tax, zero-rating of exports, and exemption for essential goods and services.

> A share of GST revenues to panchayats and municipalities.
Healthcare

> To establish 1.5 lakh health and wellness centres under Ayushman Bharat.

> To increase the doctor-population ratio to 1:1400.

> To increase the number of childcare facilities threefold.

> To enact the Right to Healthcare Act.

> To double expenditure on healthcare to 3% of GDP by 2023-24.
Defence

> To speed up the purchases of outstanding defence related equipment and weapons.

> To focus on 'Make in India in Defence' to enable indigenous production of defence equipment.

> To reverse the trend of declining defence spending under the NDA government.

> To expedite all modernisation programmes of the Armed Forces in a transparent manner.

> To improve social security, education and health facilities for Paramilitary Forces and families.
Housing > To ensure pucca houses for families living in kuchha houses by 2022. > To pass Right to Homestead Act to provide a piece of land for every rural household that does not own a home or own land on which a house may be built.
Women's empowerment

> Work towards increasing female workforce participation rate.

> Ensure justice for Muslim women by enacting the law against triple talaq.

> To pass in the first session of the 17th Lok Sabha the Women’s Reservation Bill reserving 33% of seats for women in the Lok Sabha and the State Legislative Assemblies.

> To reserve 33% of all posts/vacancies in the Central Government for women
For the latest election news and live updates, follow our LIVE blog
First Published on Apr 10, 2019 11:40 am

tags #BJP #Congress #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Narendra Modi #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Swara Bhaskar spends her birthday rallying for Kanhaiya Kumar

These pictures of Hema Malini and Sushma Swaraj bonding at an event sc ...

Vicky Kaushal actually wanted to change "How's The Josh?" from URI: Th ...

Katrina Kaif is poles apart on social media and her real life, feels V ...

IPL 2019: Harbhajan Singh’s daughter already knew the outcome of KKR ...

Malaika Arora savagely shuts down haters on social media with her hot ...

Deputy CM of Uttar Pradesh says he’s a ‘first time voter’ in BJP ...

Sania Mirza is elated to be on the tennis court after year and a half

Badla success: Amitabh Bachchan takes a dig at the producers, Shah Ruk ...

Kirori Singh Bainsla, Who Led Gurjar Quota Agitation in Rajasthan, Joi ...

As Purvanchal Witnesses a BJP vs Gathbandhan Battle, Priyanka Gandhi F ...

Why Mahadalits and Manjhi Have Brought Gaya to Top of Nitish Kumar’s ...

BJP Election Manifesto Gets '200 Out of 100' Marks from Shiv Sena

Champions League: Stopping Messi Not Mission Impossible For Manchester ...

Stage Set for Polling in All 17 Lok Sabha Constituencies in Telangana

Congress Looted Money Meant for Pregnant Women and Poor, Says PM Modi ...

Modi Govt is Exposed, Should Apologise to Indians: Mayawati Hits Out a ...

AP Inter I/II Year Results 2019: BIEAP to Announce Intermediate 1st, 2 ...

PM Modi sets the tone for Lok Sabha polls in wide-ranging interview to ...

Election Commission suffering from credibility crisis, say ex-bureaucr ...

Narendra Modi rides nationalist fervour to keep edge in election that ...

Behind the scenes, poll officials in Sikkim prepare to set up voting b ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: EC issues warning to CBDT, Revenue Dept over ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex range-bound, Nifty holds 11,650 as IMF l ...

Praj Industries shares jump over 7% after signing contracts with Gevo ...

Bond yields on long-term rates may steepen in near term, says PNB Gilt ...

Rising footfalls, improving gaming revenue set to aid Delta Corp's FY2 ...

On the eve of Lok Sabha Election 2019, a look at Andhra Pradesh where ...

Mike Pompeo refuses to back two-state solution after Israel pledges to ...

BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi, 4 security personnel killed in Chhattisgarh Nax ...

Lucifer sprints past Rs 100 cr mark worldwide; Majili delivers career- ...

Ford nears deal with Mahindra & Mahindra to form new JV; US automaker ...

Champions League: Son Heung-min hands Tottenham Hotspur slender advant ...

Becoming Shiva: The Gajan Sanyasis celebrate the blue god's marriage t ...

Iron Man: Exploring the origins of the Armoured Avenger, and what make ...

Amazon Fab Phones Fest: OnePlus 6T on sale for as low as Rs 33,499 unt ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.