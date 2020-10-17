172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|ljp-decided-to-go-solo-despite-being-offered-reasonable-number-of-seats-amit-shah-5976391.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2020 08:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

LJP decided to go solo despite being offered reasonable number of seats: Amit Shah

In an exclusive interview to Network 18 Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi, Shah said that there were several negotiations held and he personally spoke to Chirag Paswan many times

Union Home Minister Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) decided to go solo even though a reasonable number of seats was offered to it, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on October 17.

In an exclusive interview to Network 18 Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi, Shah said: "As far as the coalition of the BJP, JDU, and LJP is concerned, the LJP was offered a reasonable number of seats time and again by both the BJP and the JDU. There were also several negotiations held. I personally spoke to Chirag many times."

"This time, we have new coalition members, therefore the number of seats per party was bound to go down. The JDU and the BJP also gave away a few seats. But it couldn't materialise eventually with the LJP. There were also one-sided comments made, the result of which was reflected on party workers, therefore it was becoming difficult to stay in one camp. However, even after that we did not break the coalition, they made the official announcement to do so," Shah explained.

Earlier this month, the LJP had walked out of the ruling NDA in Bihar and announced that it would fight JD(U) candidates in the elections. Paswan will start campaigning for his party’s 143 candidates from October 21.

However, on whether the LJP may be back in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) after the elections, Shah said: "The people of Bihar understand why and because of who the coalition was broken. We will see after elections on whether the LJP joins the NDA. We are opponents now and will contest accordingly."

On the other hand, Paswan has said: "I don't need to use PM Modi's photos for campaigning. He lives in my heart, I am his Hanuman. If needed, I'll tear open my chest and show it."
First Published on Oct 17, 2020 08:48 pm

tags #Amit Shah #Bihar Assembly Election 2020 #Current Affairs #India

