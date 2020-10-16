PM Narendra Modi lives in my heart, I am his Hanuman: LJP's Chirag Paswan

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan, who has decided to contest the Bihar Assembly elections separately from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), of which LJP is a part, said on October 16 that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "lives" in his heart.



#WATCH I don't need to use PM Modi's photos for campaigning. He lives in my heart, I am his Hanuman. If needed, I'll tear open my chest and show it: LJP chief Chirag Paswan#BiharElections pic.twitter.com/KhVPG4w2J2

"I don't need to use PM Modi's photos for campaigning. He lives in my heart, I am his Hanuman. If needed, I'll tear open my chest and show it," Paswan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Paswan's comment came after Union Minister Prakash Javadekar slammed him and said that LJP is "misleading people" by using senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders' names for campaigning.

"Chirag Paswan has chosen a separate path in Bihar, he is trying to mislead people by taking names of senior BJP leaders. We don't have any B or C team. NDA will get three-fourth majority. Chirag's party will be left as a vote cutter party," Javadekar said.

Earlier in an interview to The Indian Express, Paswan had said that he has "blind faith" in PM Modi.

"I have blind faith in PM. I cannot be separate from the BJP. I cannot be separate from the PM," Paswan told the newspaper, adding that he wants a BJP-led government in Bihar.

"I will ensure that the PM does not face any embarrassment because of us. We are not using his poster in the poll campaign," Paswan added in the interview to the newspaper.